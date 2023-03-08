The Ladysmith Common Council last week approved bids for upcoming infrastructure projects including improvements serving the city’s south industrial park and the city’s northern residential neighborhoods.
The council voted 6-0 on Monday, Feb. 27, to approve the $1,203,579 bid from Haas Sons of Thorp to install a new water main along Wis. 27. The project will established a water main loop through the city’s industrial park, linking existing dead end water mains near where the highway intersects with Doughty Road and crosses the Flambeau River from the north.
The project also includes resurfacing of Barnett and Gustafson roads in the city’s industrial park.
Haas Sons was the only bidder, but its project cost proposal was below the $1.367 million projected cost estimate.
Last year, the U.S. Economic Development Administration awarded a $1.2 million grant to the city for road and water infrastructure upgrades needed to support business growth at the city’s industrial park. The EDA Economic Adjustment Assistance program funded by the American Rescue Plan provides up to 80 percent, matched with 20 percent from the local level.
The city’s 20 percent share of roughly $293,277 could come from general obligation fund or utility revenue, or potentially Clean Water Fund and Safe Drinking Water Loan Program money available through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. This is less than the proposed cost of either projects as originally proposed.
The water main project would improve south industrial park water pressure and water tower distribution system. The street work would bring Gustafson and Barnett roads up to truck standards and update storm sewers.
Ensuring reliable water pressure for industrial park business tenants is expected to create or retain 100 jobs and generate $1 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.
The street rebuilds are Gustafson Road, from Doughty to Barnett roads, and Barnett Road, from Doughty Road to the Industrial Park ballfield driveway including rail spur crossings.
The road rebuilds were previously engineered in 2015 and that engineering was paid for at that time.
City officials successfully negotiated the bid approval with federal authorities despite EDA requirements for at least two bids.
The council also voted 6-0 to approve the $550,797 low bid from Skid Steer Guy LLC of Mondovi for the West Fifth Street N reconstruction between Flambeau and North avenues.
The council voted 6-0 to approve the $520,684 low bid from Skid Steer Guy LLC of Mondovifor the West Flambeau Avenue reconditioning between Wis. 27 and E. Second Street N. This is part of a joint project as the city and town of Flambeau straddle the roadway.
Skid Steer Guy completed reconstruction of the intersection of W.Fifth Street N and Gates Avenue in the city two years ago.
The construction is scheduled from May to September this year.
Late last year, the city council approved a resolution providing for the issuance, sale and delivery of $1.045 million in General Obligation Street Improvement Bonds to help with financing upcoming street projects. The debt will be repaid over 20 years with total interest being $550,744. Total payments will be $1,595,744. This debt can be refinanced in 2030 if interest rates are more appealing.
In other matters, the council:
— Voted 6-0 to adopt a citizen participation plan as part of a Community Development Block Grant program to help fund reconstruction of Miner Avenue. Last year, the city funded engineering work on the major route through the downtown business district from E. Third to W. Sixth streets, roughly from the Rusk County Government Center to just past the Ladysmith Fire Hall. The work is planned for 2024.
— Voted 5-1 to purchase a used truck from Flambeau Auto in Ladysmith as a summer work vehicle.
— Voted 6-0 to approve $1,000 as a city match to county funds to establish weekend hours at the Rusk County Visitors Center & Rail Display as an economic development activity.
— Took no action on a recent presentation to develop a phone app for the city at a cost at a one-time development cost of $9,500 and $6,200 annual fee. Audience members asked who would use the app and where the money would come from.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.