Flambeau Avenue

The Ladysmith Common Council last week approved bids for upcoming infrastructure projects including improvements serving the city’s south industrial park and the city’s northern residential neighborhoods.

The council voted 6-0 on Monday, Feb. 27, to approve the $1,203,579 bid from Haas Sons of Thorp to install a new water main along Wis. 27. The project will established a water main loop through the city’s industrial park, linking existing dead end water mains near where the highway intersects with Doughty Road and crosses the Flambeau River from the north.

