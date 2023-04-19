Rusk County Farm Supply will host a grand reopening and customer appreciation event from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, April 22. The event will be held at 200 Worden Ave. W, Ladysmith.
The mill part of the building was severely damaged in a fire on New Year’s Eve. The fire started in the mill, and responding firefighters prevented flames from spreading to the store part of the structure. The mill was razed. The store was remodeled.
After the devastating mill fire the community was left wondering what would become of the store and mill, according to Office Manager Shaina Spooner.
“Despite the loss of the mill, the company has remained committed to serving its customers and is excited to announce its store grand re-opening and customer appreciation event,” Spooner.
Company officials said the event is a way to thank the community for their support during this challenging time.
“Although the mill will not be rebuilt, Rusk County Farm Supply is dedicated to continuing to provide high-quality products and services to their customers,” Spooner said.
The store will continue to stock a wide selection of farm supplies, feed, and pet foods, and will work closely with local farmers to meet their needs.
“Overall, the grand re-opening is a testament to the resilience of the Rusk County Farm Supply community, and a celebration of the company’s commitment to serving its customers, even in the face of adversity,” Spooner said.
