Rusk County Farm Supply will host a grand reopening and customer appreciation event from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, April 22. The event will be held at 200 Worden Ave. W, Ladysmith.

The mill part of the building was severely damaged in a fire on New Year’s Eve.  The fire started in the mill, and responding firefighters prevented flames from spreading to the store part of the structure. The mill was razed. The store was remodeled.

