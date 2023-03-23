Two candidates will face off for the fifth district seat of the Ladysmith Common Council in the April Spring Election. They are John Kenyon and Steven Weiss.
To help inform voters in the April 4 election, the Ladysmith News asked candidates to provide details on their campaigns.
In city council races, candidates were asked to provide biographical information such as family, exact address, age, prior government experience and education with diplomas/certificates/degrees/etc. received. They were also asked to explain succinctly what they believe are the top three issues facing the city of Ladysmith and how they will seek to address each, if elected. They were asked to respond in 400 words or less.
Kenyon, 32, is married and lives at 1006 Sunrise Circle, Ladysmith. He graduated from Ladysmith High School in 2009, and moved away to start college and join the military. He graduated from the University of Minnesota at Duluth with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in 2015. He is a carpenter with a local small business, and possesses licenses from the state for his trade. He also operates a business; building, remodeling and managing rental properties in Ladysmith. Additionally, he works part-time with the Air National Guard, as the Director of Complaints for the Inspector General at the 148th FW. He has never been elected to public office, but was appointed to fill part of a term on the city council in 2020.
Kenyon said the top three issues facing Ladysmith are under-utilized properties in the city, services to the community and supporting an aging population.
“Many would say that road conditions are the top issue, which may be true, but we need to find ways to pay for road improvements first,” Kenyon said. “Others may say we need more jobs in the area, but employers are not moving to the area because of our lack of housing.”
Kenyon believes his top issues solve those underlying problems.
Underutilized properties are the top concern affecting Ladysmith, according to Kenyon. He added there are several buildings of little value because they require too much investment to renovate, or the cost of demolition is greater than the value of the lot.
“In my time on the council we took concrete steps by acquiring and/or demolishing dilapidated buildings, like the old Methodist Church, and negotiating with developers to rehabilitate some like the former elementary school,” Kenyon said. “This creates space for new housing to fill a growing need, and room for new businesses.”
Kenyon believes the second most important issue is improving services in our community. The new hospital is one positive example, he cited.
“Encouraging the developer remodeling the former elementary school is another,” Kenyon said. “We must continue these partnerships, and foster new ones, both public and private, to create a community with amenities and services people are looking for.
Supporting an aging population is another major concern for the city, according to Kenyon.
“We need to keep Ladysmith an affordable place to live for those in retirement, as well as those of us a bit younger. We address this by increasing our tax basis through new or improved buildings and businesses, and controlling our budget. It is critical that each dollar in the budget is an advantageous investment for the city,” Kenyon said.
Weiss, 64, began practicing internal medicine at Marshfield Clinic-Ladysmith in October 2021, and shortly thereafter bought a house at 1229 Eagle Ct., where he says his “friendly black lab would be happy to greet you.” He has three grown children, Dan, 31, Nikki, 30 and Erik, 27.
Before moving to Ladysmith, Weiss practiced internal medicine for 32 years at Mayo in Eau Claire. During this time, he served on the boards of the local YMCA, local chapters of the American Cancer Society and the United Way, Visiting Nurse Association of the City-County Health Department, the Western Wisconsin Epilepsy Society and as president of the boards of the Bolton Refuge House, Eau Claire’s domestic violence shelter, and the Chippewa Valley Free Clinic, leading a successful $1.2 million campaign for the clinic’s new home.
Weiss received a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Minnesota in 1981 and an M.D. from the University of Wisconsin in 1985.
“I love Ladysmith and its residents,” Weiss said. “People here are honest, straight forward, and hard working. City government needs to do everything in its power to lure to town businesses that will pay workers the wages that they deserve. Indeed, if prospective employers knew about the quality of our city’s workers, they’d be eager to set up shop.
Weiss believes although Rusk County owns the old clinic and hospital, it is important for the city to assist in repurposing the building instead of tearing it down.
“A nursing home, senior apartments or apartments for new workers would all be good options. To this end, I have a walk-through scheduled with a friend of mine, an Eau Claire developer, later this month. No done deal, but it’s a start,” Weiss said.
Weiss added growing the tax base will allow the city to provide essential services, like fixing potholes.
“Finally, I believe the council would benefit from new ideas and energy,” Weiss said. “If my message appeals, I’d appreciate your vote on April 4. Together, let’s move Ladysmith forward.”
Incumbent Jim West was defeated in the February primary election with only Kenyon and Weiss advancing.
City council members serve 2-year terms.
In person voting starts on Tuesday, March 21 and runs through Sunday, April 2, except for hospitalized electors and sequestered jurors. Polls will be open Tuesday, April 4, from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
