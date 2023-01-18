The Ladysmith Common Council voted 7-0, last week, to apply for a cost-share grant that would help fund construction of a proposed new open-air farmers market pavilion at its current parking lot site, immediately west of the Rusk County Government Center.

The Community Development Investment Grant through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation would be added to almost $50,000 of local money that was committed to the project several years ago by the city council and Ladysmith Industrial Development Corporation.

