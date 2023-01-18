The Ladysmith Common Council voted 7-0, last week, to apply for a cost-share grant that would help fund construction of a proposed new open-air farmers market pavilion at its current parking lot site, immediately west of the Rusk County Government Center.
The Community Development Investment Grant through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation would be added to almost $50,000 of local money that was committed to the project several years ago by the city council and Ladysmith Industrial Development Corporation.
“This [vote] is just authorizing the application to be submitted,” City Administrator Alan Christianson, Jr., said. “There is no guarantee it will be funded.”
The grant is a 1-to-1 match up to $50,000.
The new farmers market construction proposal had been on the back burner for a couple of years as vendors sold from pop-up tents in a parking lot south of Lake Avenue and E. Third and E. Second streets.
Although the item was noticed on the council’s Monday, Jan. 9, agenda as review and possible action to authorize submitting the grant application, the council discussed the project in general.
Ald. Marty Reynolds asked who the funding partners are for the project. He called for a building with “some character” that would stand out in a parking lot and block view of the alley and garages in the back.
“If we are going to submit an application we should know what it is going to be used for,” Reynolds said. “It makes sense to know what we are pushing for if we are going to submit the application.”
Reynolds asked if the city wanted the LIDC as a partner.
Christianson said the city wants the LIDC as a partner because more partners makes a stronger grant application
“If you are going to apply for this they want you to have partners,” Christianson said.
Reynolds questioned the design of the structure as “it is going to sit up there more empty than it will be used.”
“It needs to look like something that is a real nice addition to a small city,” Reynolds said. “Are we going to build a garage or are we going to build something with some character to it?”
City officials in 2017 were projecting a $50,000 total cost to build the structure.
City officials in 2020 were surprised when bids came back about twice that amount, it was announced at a city All Committees meeting.
City officials are calling the structure, Gateway Pavilion, but it was designed several years ago mainly for use by the Rusk County Farmers Market.
In 2019, the city council narrowly approved up to $20,000 toward construction of a Gateway Market. It also approved a $2,870 invoice for electrical lighting materials and labor. The Ladysmith Community Industrial Development Corporation has authorized $25,000 of its funds for the project. Between the LIDC and city about $47,870 has been earmarked for the structure.
The city’s share of funding is funneling to the project from Tax Incremental District 8 revenue or adjacent halo zone TIDs.
The grant is designed to address vacant or underutilized spaces within a key commercial corridor, with an opportunity to create a community gathering space.
Competitive projects will incorporate multiple improvements within or associated with one public space; demonstrate community engagement and support via a community document/
plan and/or letters of support from public, private and civic partners; be ready to begin construction during 2023; increase the number and types of audiences using the space and create visible and lasting transformation that fosters public activity.
Review criteria include creation of visible and pedestrian-oriented public space; potential of the space to attract multiple user groups and activities; impact of the project on the community, district and nearby businesses; demonstrated community support for the project (multiple funding partners, civic
organization participation) and ability of the project to be started in 2023.
An initial year of the farmers market at the site using pop-up tents was deemed a success.
Ald. John Pohlman III asked if the structure would reduce parking.
Reynolds asked if the structure would hinder snow removal.
It also was suggested to place netting in the rafters to keep pigeons from nesting because “if you build it, they will find it.”
Officials are currently seeking new cost estimates as previous bids are more than two years old. Those bids were not made public as the project was bid through the LIDC, a quasi-governmental organization.
If approved, the WEDC grant would be combined with earmarked local funds. The result is about $100,000 total designated for the project.
Awards are scheduled to be announced May 1. Construction timelines are contingent on the award.
In other matters, the council:
n Held a public hearing on planned special assessments for curb, gutter and sidewalk repair and replacements. Only one person spoke, with the council agreeing to do the job in sections at that property to avoid blocking both business entrances.
n Heard officials express their goals for 2023 that included sidewalks for Ald. Marty Reynolds, the former county hospital for Ald. Al Hraban, sidewalks for Ald. Jim West, growth for Ald. Al Christianson Sr., forward movement for Ald. John Pohlman III, accessible playground equipment for Ald. Nathan Johnson and housing projects for Ald. Mark Platteter. Mayor Bob Grotzinger hopes to get the Lindoo School community center off the city’s books. City Administrator Alan Christianson Jr. noted multiple projects involving housing and roads and working well with other governments to bring these projects to completion.
n Met in closed session to negotiate financial participation terms on joint Flambeau Avenue and W. Second Street N projects.
n Heard signage has been ordered, ones requiring engine brake mufflers and ones with detour arrows to mark routes motorists can take the next time a train blocks at-grade crossings in the city for a long period of time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.