The last surviving founding father of the Weyerhaeuser VFW Post died last week.
Wallace “Wally” Checkalski was 99. The long-time Weyerhaeuser resident passed away on Thursday, May 12, at Woodstone Senior Living in Rice Lake. He was one of a handful in this area who fought in World War II.
Checkalski enlisted in 1943, when he was 20 years old. He was the third of six brothers who were born to parents, Frank and Katherine (Weyek) Checkalski, and raised on a farm near Weyerhaeuser. He did not have to serve but wanted to.
Checkalski flew with the U.S. Navy Dive Bombers during World War II. He served as an aircrewman in carrier based craft. He flew a Dive Bomber and was in charge of two machine guns along with the radio and radar set.
“I’ve had a good life, it was hard and I was never afraid of work,” Checkalski is quoted on recent social media of Woodstone Senior Living.
Weyerhaeuser Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5780 celebrated its Diamond Jubilee Anniversary last April, marking 75 years since it was first mustered just months after the official end of World War II. The post was initiated with 56 charter members. Of that group, 10 served in World War I. Of that group, Checkalski was the last remaining of the post’s founding fathers.
He was in attendance, making the rounds with the more than 50 people assembled for the special event held at the post’s headquarters in the village.
He credits a Rusk County World War I veteran from Ladysmith as the motivating force in helping make the Weyerhaeuser post possible.
“When the boys started coming back, he said, ‘We’ve got to have a post in Weyerhaeuser,’” Checkalski said last year at the celebration. “We put a lot of effort into it.”
A meeting of veterans having had foreign service in the armed forces in time of war was held in the Weyerhaeuser Village Hall on Jan. 18, 1946. A few local members of the Ladysmith Post 2490 were present and E.A. “Jack” Lewis, VFW Quartermaster of the Department of Wisconsin.
Under their guidance a Post was formed with the application for a charter bearing 24 names. The first commander elected was World War I veteran Gustave A. Anderson and the first Post Quartermaster was Joe Garbacz.
The Post received its charter and was instituted on March 22, 1946, at a meeting held in the old high school gym. E.A. Lewis was the installing officer. The Post continued its monthly meetings with the Weyerhaeuser Village Hall offered as a meeting place.
Paul Suski was elected the next Post Commander followed over the years by commanders; Steve Kawa (5 terms), Al Rozak, Chester Ridout, Ed Baker, Ray Frenchick, Dell O’Brien, Walter Olesiak, Robert Benik, Chester Bush, Stanley Olesiak, Don Christianson, Wallace Checkalski, Dick Elwood, Norm Arndt, Stanley Poplawski, Wayne Stevens, Robert Kolek, Dick Elwood, Steve Olesiak and current Commander Tom Bush.
Checkalski took pride in a display case he helped organize containing pictures of post members at the time they served. He is #20, seen behind the glass in his flight gear, among the many other veterans from the Weyerhaeuser area.
Honorary longevity pins and patches were presented last year to numerous post members, marking their years of membership in the post. The last one went to Chekalski for his 75 years. He was one of the first to bring VFW Post 5780 into existence. He was the last of those original founding fathers.
Wally married Ann Kielbon in September 1947, in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser. In 1952, the couple purchased his parents’ farm, west of Weyerhaeuser near US 8. They milked Brown Swiss cattle which his parents had started in 1929. They had four children, Gary Checkalski, Karen Coey, Bonnie Arndt and Rod Checkalski.
According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, of the 16 million men and women who served in WWII, about 240,329 are still alive. The Veterans Administration estimates that more than 230 WWII vets die every day.
The National WWII Museum says Wisconsin has around 4,399 vets left, and most of the people alive are in their 90s with some more than 100 years old.
VFW Post 5780 Commander Tom Bush described Checkalski as being “deeply proud of our post.”
We all were honored to have his presence at Post functions his final years,” Bush said.
Checkalski was past commander of the post and many years the post chaplain.
“He, like many others put a lot of sweat and long hours to build this post,” Bush said.
Wally managed to find time between milkings, a cement block job, making bolts and raising a family to make sure the community had a post its residents could call home, according to Bush.
“Wally will be missed,” Bush said.
