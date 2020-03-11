Tickets for the North Country Pro Rodeo are now on sale at the UW-Extension Office and online at www.ruskcountyjrfair.com.
The rodeo will be held Friday and Saturday, Aug. 7 and 8, during the Rusk County Junior Fair. Rodeo prices are:
n One day adult — $10 grandstand or $15 VIP.
nTwo day adult — $15 grandstand or $25 VIP.
nOne day child — $5 grandstand or $10 VIP.
nTwo day child — $10 grandstand or $15 VIP.
Adult prices are for individuals ages 13 and over. Children prices are for ages 5-12. Children 4 years old and under are free.
Cash, check or credit card are accepted. No refunds or exchanges. All sales final. All performances are rain or shine.
A rodeo ticket will only get you into the rodeo. You will still need to pay entrance to the fair.
Fair passes are also being sold in advance. Ticket prices to get in the fair are $5 per day for ages 5 and up or a season pass for $15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.