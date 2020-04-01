Voters will head to the polls in the Presidential Preference Primary Election on Tuesday, April 7.
Voters will decide which presidential candidate they would like to see representing their party on next fall’s General Election.
Statewide races on the ballot will include a race for Wisconsin State Supreme Court and a referendum on a proposed crime victims’ constitutional amendment called “Marsy’s Law.”
The election also will decide local races for the Rusk County Board, Ladysmith Common Council and Ladysmith Mayor. Other races on the ballot include those for area school and village boards.
City election officials are encouraging people to vote by absentee ballot. The last day to mail out ballots to people is 5 p.m., Thursday, April 2, and the ballot must be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
“At the polls, we will be limiting the number of people allowed inside the fire hall, practicing social distancing,” City Clerk Shari Kavanagh said.
The city has received about 450 requests for absentee ballots out of 1,536 registered voters, or about 30 percent.
On a high turnout election, the city may expect to receive about 200 absentee ballots.
“This response has been much higher, as expected,” Kavanagh said.
Countywide, voters may be asked to wait outside if there is already a group of voters inside the polling place, according to Rusk County Clerk Loren Beebe.
“They may also be asked to wash theirs hands once entering the polling place and use hand sanitizer,” Beebe said. “We’re waiting to learn the sanitizer distribution plan from State Emergency Management.”
In all likelihood, counties will have to go pick up the supplies from a regional distribution center, according to Beebe. The Wisconsin Elections Commission will make an announcement as soon as they are informed of the plan, she said.
The county has sent out about 1,500 absentee ballots for the April and May elections, according to Beebe.
The Ladysmith mayor race features candidates Alan Christianson, who could be hired as new city administrator before next week’s election, and write-in candidates Kalvin Vacho and James West. The hiring of Christianson could influence who eventually becomes mayor.
“Many have asked what will be the impact on the mayoral election if Alan Brandon Christianson is confirmed [as administrator] by the Common Council,” said the city’s labor attorney, Mindy Dale.
Once placed in nomination, a mayoral candidate cannot withdraw his name from the ballot. A candidate can make a statement giving notice to the electors that he no longer wishes to seek the office by election, but his name will appear on the ballot.
If Christianson wins the mayoral election, he must decline to take the oath of office to continue in the city administrator position, according to Dale.
“This creates a vacancy that may be filled in one of two ways, either by appointment by the common council for the residue of the unexpired term or by special election if ordered by the common council,” Dale said. “If a special election is ordered, the common council would appoint someone to serve as mayor until his or her successor is elected and qualified in the special election.”
National politics
Ballots will include presidential candidates for Republican, Democrat and other parties. Many already have withdrawn from the race, but still appear on ballots that had to be finalized for printing prior to them making their decisions to pull out.
State races
Ballots will feature a non-partisan Wisconsin State Supreme Court race between inc. Dan Kelly and challenger Jill Karofsky.
Kelly was appointed to the state’s highest court by former Gov. Scott Walker in 2016. Karofsky is currently a judge on the Dane County Circuit Court.
Kelly is backed largely by Republicans and conservative groups. Karofsky is mostly supported by Democrats and liberal organizations. The position they seek is a 10-year term on the Wisconsin State Supreme Court. The court is currently composed of a 5-2 conservative majority.
Also of statewide interest is a referendum where voters will have the final say on a proposed crime victims’ state Constitution amendment called “Marsy’s Law.”
Introduced for second consideration as Assembly Joint Resolution 1/Senate Joint Resolution 2 the bipartisan victims’ rights legislation was approved in 2019 for placement on the April 2020 ballot after passing the State Senate and Assembly with overwhelming bipartisan support in two consecutive legislative sessions. The upcoming vote marks the final step in the approval process for the proposed constitutional amendment.
“Marsy’s Law” is named after a 1983 murder victim whose killer was released on bail without the knowledge of the victim’s family.
City races
Mayor — Inc. Alan Christianson and write-ins, Kalvin Vacho and Jim West
District 2 — Inc. Bill Morgan and write-in Kelli Grotzinger.
District 4 — Al Christianson and Gerard Schueller.
District 6 — Inc. Al Hraban and write-in, Ryan Heavey.
County races
District 1 — Pete Boss and inc. Terry DuSell.
District 5 — Write-ins, Timothy Miller and Arlene Knops.
District 12 — Inc. Roger Gierke and Jim Meyer.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
