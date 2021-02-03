Marshfield Clinic Health System exercised its option to purchase a site in Ladysmith last Friday, as it seeks to construct a new medical center.
The health system is offering the city $680,000 for 11 acres of land along the south side of Port Arthur Road west of Wis. 27 and Walmart. The city-owned property is currently the site of athletic fields used by North Cedar Academy.
Health system officials now have 120 days to close on the purchase from when papers were signed on Jan. 29.
The goal is to break ground this summer and open the new facility by the end of 2022, according to Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith Chief Administrative Officer Jeff Euclide.
“We are excited that we are continuing on the journey we had begun before and the commitment to Marshfield Clinic Health System in this community is being carried forward” Euclide said. “MCHS’s investment in building a new hospital in Rusk County demonstrates the System’s long-term vision and commitment to ensuring access to high-quality health care close to home for our community.”
Building a new medical center in Rusk County is very exciting and very good for the community from a health care perspective, Euclide added.
“We are building to be here for many years again, which is really exciting for us as well as the community. I do hear from the community that they are really glad this is going to happen, and this is our next step to do that.”
In May 2019, the city entered into an option with the health system to purchase the former Mount Senario College athletic fields located along the south side of Port Arthur Road. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials granted the health system an extension on the option to purchase.
In the upcoming months, conversations with the architectural design company who is assisting with the planning of the new medical facility will continue, and planning meetings with local staff will resume.
A few factors that contributed to choosing this property include the location being within city limits which ensures access to necessary water and sewer utilities and that it can be set-up for redundant water supply system, according to Euclide. Transportation of patients during emergency situations was considered, he added.
:This location is on the same route as our current facility. In addition the sites natural landscapes and river views will be utilized to help support optimal healing ambiance,” Euclide said.
The facility will be state of the art, according to Euclide. The approximate value of the development was not released as details are still under development.
Hospital officials project completion weather permitting to take between 12 and 18 months.
“It will be good for recruitment both from people moving into the Rusk County area as well as providers and staff. Hopefully, that will be positive as well,” Euclide said.
The facility is a commitment to keeping help health care close to home for area residents. It will serve about 18,000 area residents in its primary and secondary markets.
The original agreement with Rusk County was for construction of a new hospital, but now plans are for a new medical center including a hospital, clinic and all services at one location offering greater convenience.
“That is really exciting from a one-stop shopping perspective,” Euclide said. “You will have outpatient services. The clinic will be attached to it. It is not just hospital services. All the services will be in one location.”
The center arrangement will allow Marshfield Clinic to provide more outreach in the additional space.
Some equipment from the current Marshfield Clinic campus a half-mile east on Port Arthur Road will be relocated to the new facility. Additional new equipment also will be purchased.
“Our mission is to provide health care in rural communities, and Ladysmith is a rural community. We need to be here, and that is a good thing,” Euclide said.
Mayor Kalvin Vacho noted the nearest hospitals are in Rice Lake Eau Claire or Hayward all about an hour drive for many people in the area.
“A medical center in Ladysmith is important so people don’t have far to drive. This is great,” Vacho said.
City Administrator Alan Christianson called the development an honor to be part of a big step for the community.
“A new building is going to be essential for recruitment for both new residents and health care workers. That is a great thing for the community and the residents in the area,” Christianson said.
City officials have not earmarked any specific uses for revenue from the sale, which is still pending the 120-day closing date window.
“There are some recreational amenities at that site that the public has utilized at that location that should be replaced either through development at publicly owned sites, upgrading of other existing city recreational facilities to accommodate additional usage or some combination of the two,” Christianson.
Euclide believes the new health center will energize the community as people moving often consider an area’s health care, schools and churches.
“This community provides all that currently. This will be an added medical center with added new space. The care will remain high quality, just being offered in a new building,” Euclide said.
