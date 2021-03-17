The Ladysmith Common Council voted 7-0, Monday, to hire a contractor to redevelop the former elementary school on Lindoo Avenue.
The unanimous selection of Northpointe Development Corporation as the site’s exclusive developer was announced on March 8, after an hour-long closed session to deliberate or negotiate the purchase of public properties for competitive or bargaining reasons.
“It was approved in the closed session to select Northpointe Development Corporation as the exclusive developer for negotiations with the old elementary school in a 7-0 vote,” Mayor Kalvin Vacho announced.
There was no open session discussion prior to the decision.
Based in Oshkosh, Northpointe Development owns and provides market-rate affordable and senior housing in the state and elsewhere. It works closely with municipalities to examine real estate development needs and turn them into opportunities for new construction, historic preservation, rural housing and senior living.
The proposed project would include 40 units of workforce housing as well as work to renovate the office, gymnasium and cafeteria portion of the building for continued use as a community center for public use.
“Plans are very preliminary at this point, but the selection allows Northpointe to move forward with more in-depth research and planning on their end,” City Administrator Alan Christianson said.
The Ladysmith School Board put the property up for sale last year in a move to reduce buildings and spending to better serve declining enrollment.
The city purchased the property with a vision of transforming the building and grounds northwest of the intersection of Lindoo Avenue and E. Sixth Street into a site offering workforce housing, daycare, recreation and youth programs. The city gave the school district $1 along with a narrow strip of highway frontage land near the Ladysmith Middle & High School entrance in exchange for the parcel.
The city is seeking a Community Development Block Grant to help fund site redevelopment, applying for the CDBG money through Rusk County.
The city received inquiries from a few developers in Wisconsin and one from Minnesota, according to Christianson. Northpointe was the only developer to submit a qualifying response to the city’s request for proposals.
“What made Northpointe stand out during the RFP process was their proposed approach to combine a number of different funding sources to create a project that would meet the local needs the city established in the RFP document,” Christianson said. “The RFP itself was a bit unique given the desire to have both housing and community center space exist side by side in the same building. There are a few examples of these types of combination projects throughout the country, but not many. In addition, we were able to learn from other developers how the city would score for competitive housing tax credit applications and what we could do as a city to improve our scoring for future projects. Those competitive programs are what a lot of larger developers utilize, so making the Ladysmith area more competitive would potentially increase our likelihood of attracting developers for future projects.”
If this project proceeds as planned, the building and some adjoining land will be owned by a private, for-profit, meaning this property will go on the tax roll for the first time since at least the 1950s when it became a school. Housing would go in the classroom wings and some new townhomes would be constructed. The community center portion of the building can be leased back to the city for $1 per year for community use with an option for the city to buy that portion of the building for $1 after a set amount of time.
“Exact details still need to be worked out in a developer agreement and funding sources need to be secured before the project can move forward, but we have a great opportunity to have a project that will have multiple benefits to our community,” Christianson said.
Last year, the city council approved a lease contract with a community organization for programming at the Lindoo Avenue former school. Under this contract, Power House Youth Center will lease the school’s office suite and a classroom and select dates and times for the cafeteria for $1,000 per month. Power House is a Christian organization providing youth with positive alternatives to negative behaviors in a safe, drug free environment. Also last year, the city approved user rental rates of $25 for two hours usage and $100 for full day usage of the gymnasium including a bathroom off the gym.
Ald. Marty Reynolds believes the council made the right decision with Northpointe Development. He also told how he would like to see the firm take over the building and utility payments, leasing the structure back to the city under one heating system.
“Then we just lease it, with them taking care of it, would be a solution to a lot of things,” Reynolds said.
“I hate to think we got them because they are the only ones that bid, but I also think they might be one of the best ones out there with what they have in mind,” Reynolds said. “I think the council made the right decision.”
Ald. Bill Morgan brought up a possible need for a sprinkler system. He asked if the water line entering the facility is adequate and if a new second water line might be needed.
Reynolds said the current 4-inch water line is too small and a 6-inch line is needed to sprinkler the building. “If either what they are calling ‘Condo A’ and ‘Condo B’ needs a sprinkler system I am going to be really surprised because the area that begins that problem is the part the community center is in,” he added.
Reynolds cited the building roofline noting the gym roof and office areas are above the planned apartments and a firewall can be built to separate public and private uses.
“Chances are we may not need a sprinkler system in there, which means the 4-inch line stays and serves something,” Reynolds said.
A little more than one year ago city officials were estimating a 6-figure cost to demolish the school building. Now the facility is being preserved and possibly returned to the tax roll.
Area employers have identified additional housing as a need in order to grow employment numbers and a number of community groups including pickleball, youth basketball, dance, scouts and the Power House Youth Center have made extensive use of the gym and cafeteria space over the last year.
Christianson called the reversal a huge shift.
“Being able to add to the housing stock that has been identified as a need while preserving gym space for youth and adults in the Ladysmith area to continue to use would be a huge win for the community,” Christianson said. “We are looking at a facility that will result in more residents in Ladysmith with more folks to work at local employers, more folks shopping and getting their services here in the area and potentially more kids enrolling in our local schools. We are very hopeful that this project will proceed.”
The current proposal calls for the city to sell the school building and some adjoining land to the developer for $1 and provide a Tax Incremental Financing developer grant of $250,000 which will be applied to the community center portion of the project, allowing the city to improve and maintain gym and meeting space for area residents, child and adult sports teams, organizations and clubs to use.
Plans will include adding hoops back to the cafeteria space as well, creating a second smaller gym space for public use.
“This is a cost that the city would have to incur at some point if it planned to renovate the community center space whether or not a developer was involved. Being able to take the cost that would be needed to tear down the building or renovate the community space and leverage that to also add needed housing to our community that will go on the tax roll provides a great opportunity for our area, Christianson said.
The council’s closed session also was requested to consider acquisition of blighted downtown property, but no action on that matter was announced afterward in open session.
In other matters, the council:
— Heard a public works report on the recently approved downtown street reconstruction that a public hearing will be scheduled for special assessments at 5:15 p.m., Monday, April 12.
— Voted unanimously to approve a Ziegler Electric bid to replace 31 total LED electrical fixtures at the former school on Lindoo Avenue not to exceed $5,000. They will provide more lighting and be warranted for 5 years. Bulbs that are still working will be reused in the cafeteria as needed.
— Voted unanimously to purchase four aluminum 3-tiered bleachers for the community center not to exceed $6,000. They will be placed against the wall and retract out as needed, seating 30 people per bleacher. They will be useful for spectators at any tournaments held at the facility.
