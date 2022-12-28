The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) issued last week a Certificate of Completion of Reclamation to Flambeau Mining for the industrial outlot portion of its mining site near Ladysmith in Rusk County. The DNR also issued a Revised Mining Permit to the company.
Flambeau Mining Company was issued a mining permit and other necessary permits to operate an open pit copper mine in early 1991. Ore shipments from the mining site began in 1993 and continued for more than four years. Site reclamation, including backfilling of the pit, was substantially completed by the end of 1999. Flambeau Mining Company was later issued a Certificate of Completion of Reclamation for 149 acres of the 181-acre mining site in 2007. The remaining 32 acres, referred to as the industrial outlot, includes an area for which the original reclamation plan was modified to allow alternate uses of the project buildings and adjacent areas. The site currently includes a DNR Service Center, Xcel Energy’s power line maintenance shop and an equestrian trailhead.
Late in 1968, based on favorable indications from an airborne geophysical survey, Great Lakes Exploration Company, a subsidiary of Kennecott Minerals Company, drilled the first exploration drillhole into the Flambeau deposit. During the next several years, more than 100 additional holes were drilled into the deposit to define the grade, size and orientation of the deposit. The Flambeau deposit was delineated as a near vertically oriented tabular-shaped copper-gold deposit approximately 50 feet wide, 2,400 feet long and extending to a depth of about 800 feet. The deposit contained about six million tons of ore comprised of more than 50 percent sulfide minerals, primarily pyrite (iron sulfide), with concentrations of the copper-bearing minerals chalcocite, bornite and chalcopyrite. In addition, the weathered upper portion of the deposit contained higher grades of copper and significant concentrations of gold.
Beginning in 1974, Kennecott Minerals Company initiated the process to obtain a mining permit in accordance with the newly adopted Metallic Mining Reclamation Act. The project, as proposed in the mid-1970s, involved mining the ore body in two phases, an 11-year open pit phase followed by an 11-year underground mining operation. The plan called for concentrating the ore on site with a tailings disposal facility located approximately two miles to the south of the ore body.
Upon completion of mining, the open pit would have been allowed to fill with water and the remainder of the site would be revegetated. The company submitted an Environmental Impact Report to the DNR. The DNR subsequently prepared and released an Environmental Impact Statement. During the final permit hearing in 1976, Rusk County officials indicated they would not grant zoning approvals due to various concerns regarding the mining project and the state’s mining and mining tax laws. Since the local jurisdictions indicated they would not approve the project, the state’s permitting process was terminated because local approvals were a pre-requisite to issuance of the necessary state permits and approvals. Kennecott later put the project on hold as a result of the suspension of the permitting process and poor global metal markets that existed at the time.
In 1986, Kennecott reevaluated the project and determined that a redesigned, scaled back project could be viable. Under the revised plan, only the enriched upper 225 feet of the deposit would be mined through a small open pit mining operation. Because of the high grade of this material, it was determined to be economically feasible to ship the ore directly to facilities in Canada for further concentration and smelting, thereby avoiding the need for construction of a mill and tailings disposal facility at the project site. In addition, the company proposed to completely fill the pit with waste rock stored on the surface during the mining operation. Limestone would be blended with waste rock prior to backfilling.
Flambeau Mining Company, another subsidiary of Kennecott, restarted the permitting process for the project in 1987. After a three-year process involving baseline data gathering, negotiations with local units of government, project design and technical review, the DNR issued the Final Environmental Impact Statement for the project in 1990. A contested case permit hearing was held amid a high level of public input and controversy and the administrative law judge subsequently issued all required permits in early 1991. Construction at the project site began in the summer of 1991. Site preparation, facility construction and mine development continued for about two years and ore shipments from the site began in 1993 and continued for more than four years. Backfilling of the pit took about 1.5 years and reclamation activities at the site were substantially completed by the end of 1999.
The Flambeau deposit existed at very shallow depth. Depth to bedrock at the mining site ranged from about 15 to 40 feet. Glacial sand, gravel and till overlaid Cambrian sandstone, which in turn sat above the weathered Precambrian metamorphic rocks containing the Flambeau deposit.
Mining of this shallow ore body was accomplished through a 35-acre open pit. The pit was oriented in a northeast-southwest direction and was 2,600 feet long, about 550 feet in width, and reached an ultimate depth of about 220 feet.
The first step in the mining process was to remove all topsoil from the mining site and place it into a stockpile for later use during site reclamation. Hydric, or wetland, soils were also removed and stockpiled separately in a pond while being kept saturated before use during wetland restoration. Glacial overburden, sandstone and weathered bedrock were then stripped from the pit area using scrapers and other excavating equipment.
Material was hauled out of the pit using 55-ton trucks and deposited in appropriate stockpiles. Once solid bedrock was reached, operators drilled and blasted the ore and waste rock prior to hauling. Ore was crushed on-site and shipped by rail to facilities in Canada for concentrating and smelting. The open pit mine operated two ten-hour shifts per day, five days per week. Material was removed at a rate of about 6,500 tons per day.
Over the course of the mining operation, about 1.9 million tons of ore containing about 9.5 percent copper and 0.175 ounces of gold per ton were mined and shipped from the site. The mine produced approximately 181,000 tons of marketable copper, 334,000 ounces of gold, and 3.3 million ounces of silver.
Waste material removed from the pit was directed to one of several stockpiles on the site. A separate stockpile was created for the glacial overburden, sandstone, weathered bedrock and low-sulfur waste rock containing less than 1 percent sulfur. These materials were stored in an unlined 40-acre facility just north of the open pit. High-sulfur waste rock and other material containing greater than 1 percent sulfur, which was capable of generating acidic drainage, was stored on a lined 27-acre stockpile area south of the pit. The high-sulfur stockpile was underlain with a plastic membrane liner and leachate collection system to prevent migration of potentially contaminated water from entering the groundwater system.
Groundwater flowing into the open pit was collected in sumps and pumped to lined holding ponds on the surface. Runoff from the ore stockpile/crusher area and waste rock piles as well as leachate from the high-sulfur waste rock storage facility was also directed to the same holding ponds. This water was then directed to a wastewater treatment facility and ultimately discharged to the Flambeau River upon meeting DNR state wastewater discharge permit limits. The water treatment facility used lime neutralization, sulfide precipitation and filtration as the main treatment technologies. Over the life of the mining operation, discharge from the treatment facility averaged about 300 gallons per minute.
During the active mining period, Kennecott employed approximately 70 employees, mostly from the Rusk County area.
The DNR gained valuable experience in its review and oversight of the Flambeau Mine and will continue to gather additional information as monitoring of the reclaimed site continues for the next several decades.
Flambeau Mining Company submitted a petition to the DNR requesting issuance of a Certificate of Completion of Reclamation for the industrial outlot portion of the mining site. The DNR made a preliminary determination that Flambeau Mining Company has met its obligations under the approved reclamation plan, as modified in 1998. The DNR solicited and received public comments on that preliminary determination as well as a draft Revised Mining Permit.
After consideration of public comments, the DNR determined that Flambeau Mining Company met its obligations under the approved reclamation plan, as modified in 1998, and that the Certificate of Completion of Reclamation covering the industrial outlot portion of the mining site should be issued in accordance with applicable laws and rules. With issuance of the Certificate of Completion of Reclamation for the industrial outlot, reclamation of the entire mining site has been certified as complete.
The DNR also issued a Revised Mining Permit which delineates the ongoing obligations of Flambeau Mining Company including site monitoring and maintenance, surface water management, compliance with applicable groundwater standards, annual reporting, and financial assurance requirements. The DNR considered the public comments received during a public comment period earlier this year and the information in the DNR files on the reclaimed Flambeau Mine project to develop the conditions in the Revised Mining Permit. The Revised Mining Permit will remain in force until the remaining reclamation bond is released, which will not occur for a minimum of 20 years.
In response to public concerns regarding the water quality of Stream C, an intermittent stream that traverses a portion of the former mining site, DNR and Flambeau Mining Company have agreed that additional assessment of the biologic condition of Stream C is appropriate to determine whether Stream C is attaining its designated uses. Flambeau Mining Company will develop a work plan for the study consistent with all applicable DNR rules and guidance and submit it to DNR, for review and approval in early 2023. The Department anticipates the company will initiate assessment activities in 2023 and that all critical aspects of the work, including sample collection and analysis, will be verified by DNR. The DNR will determine what, if any, additional monitoring or other actions are needed once the study is completed.
