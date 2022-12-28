Flambeau Mine

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) issued last week a Certificate of Completion of Reclamation to Flambeau Mining for the industrial outlot portion of its mining site near Ladysmith in Rusk County. The DNR also issued a Revised Mining Permit to the company.

Flambeau Mining Company was issued a mining permit and other necessary permits to operate an open pit copper mine in early 1991. Ore shipments from the mining site began in 1993 and continued for more than four years. Site reclamation, including backfilling of the pit, was substantially completed by the end of 1999. Flambeau Mining Company was later issued a Certificate of Completion of Reclamation for 149 acres of the 181-acre mining site in 2007. The remaining 32 acres, referred to as the industrial outlot, includes an area for which the original reclamation plan was modified to allow alternate uses of the project buildings and adjacent areas. The site currently includes a DNR Service Center, Xcel Energy’s power line maintenance shop and an equestrian trailhead.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.