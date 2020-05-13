Voters elected a new Wisconsin 7th Congressional District representative in a special election on Tuesday.
Republican Tom Tiffany and Democrat Tricia Zunker campaigned for the seat with Tiffany the projected winner after polls closed late on May 12.
The seat was previously held by former U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy, who resigned last September over medical concerns for his infant daughter. It has been vacant since his resignation.
Tiffany will serve until January 2021. To remain in office, he will need to win a partisan primary on Aug. 11, and the district’s regular election on Nov. 3. The filing deadline for the regular election is June 1.
Tiffany was first elected to the Wisconsin State Senate District 12 in 2012, representing an area that covers the far northeastern part of the state including Rhinelander, Woodruff, Antigo and Merrill. He also served in the Wisconsin State Assembly, representing District 35 from 2011 to 2013.
Zunker lives in Wausau. She is an associate justice of the Ho-Chunk Nation Supreme Court and president of the Wausau School Board. She also practiced and taught law and served on the board of directors of the ACLU of Wisconsin.
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers originally scheduled the special election for Jan. 27, 2020, but moved the date to May 12 due to conflicting state and federal election laws.
The district is the largest congressional district in the state geographically. It contains counties of Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, St. Croix, Chippewa (partial), Clark, Douglas, Florence, Forest, Iron, Jackson (partial), Juneau (partial), Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Monroe (partial) Oneida, Polk, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Taylor, Vilas, Washburn, and Wood (partial).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.