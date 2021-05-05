The annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service returns this year to honor fallen law enforcement officers.
This year’s memorial service will be held 7 p.m., Thursday, May 13 at the Legacy Amphitheater in Memorial Park, Ladysmith. Following is a listing of the service that will be presented during the memorial.
The Ladysmith High School chorus and band will play the National Anthem and music before and after the memorial service.
Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Wallace will perform the lighting of the candle that honors fallen Rusk County Deputy Dan Glaze Jr.
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain Doug Sorensen will give law enforcement remarks and the invocation.
Ladysmith Mayor Kalvin Vacho will open the memorial service with a welcome. Rusk County Board of Supervisors Chairman David Willingham will deliver a proclamation.
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain Craig Voldberg will recognize the present and retired law enforcement officers.
Sister of fallen officer Michael Baribaeu, Susan Plaza, and Lorna Meyer will present the Officer Michael R. Baribaeu 2021 Scholarship Award to two recipients. They will also recognize the 2020 recipients of this scholarship.
The guest speaker is Paul Baribeau who is the son of fallen officer Michael Baribeau.
The SSG Patrick Lee Lybert Memorial Presentation will be given by Cheryl Patrick who is the mother of SSG Patrick Lee Lybert.
During the reading of the fallen officers by Rusk County Chief Deputy Phil Grassmann and Ladysmith Police Chief Kevin Julien, the Rusk County Edge students will light the memorial candles.
A presentation of awards will follow, along with taps being played by Flambeau School senior Sophie Hauser.
Following the service, attendees are welcome to join together for a pie and ice cream social. A delicious assortment of donated pies will be sold by the slice or by the whole pie.
All proceeds will go to the Rusk County Chaplaincy Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.