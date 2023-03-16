Twenty-one dairy farmers and industry professionals received recognition for completing all three pillars of leadership training in PDPW’s Cornerstone Dairy Academy.
Twenty-one dairy farmers and industry professionals received recognition for completing all three pillars of leadership training in PDPW’s Cornerstone Dairy Academy.
Ladysmith area resident Serenity Hetke is one of the recipients.
The application-based professional-development program is designed to build the skills of dairy producers and industry professionals who want to expand their skills to lead with purpose, character and integrity. Graduates were recognized on the second day of the March 14-15 program at the Kalahari Resorts & Convention Center, Wisconsin Dells.
“We are excited to have so many graduates of the Cornerstone Dairy Academy this year, and appreciate the dedication and commitment of all the graduates for investing in their development for the future of their businesses and the entire industry,” said Cassandra Strupp, PDPW Program Manager. “The growing momentum of the Cornerstone Dairy Academy program is resulting in stronger leaders, communicators and professionals across the dairy community.”
Presented by the Professional Dairy Producers, the professional-development program focuses on enhancing the skills of communication, visionary thinking, ethical decision-making, servant-oriented leadership and professional etiquette. The presenters also equip attendees with tools to work through workplace challenges caused by generational differences and varying styles of emotional intelligence.
The 2023 Cornerstone Dairy Academy is held in conjunction with the PDPW Business Conference. Cornerstone is funded in part by a grant from the Professional Dairy Producers Foundation.
Professional Dairy Producers (PDPW) is the nation’s largest dairy producer-led organization of its kind, focusing on producer professionalism, stakeholder engagement and unified outreach to share ideas, solutions, resources and experiences that help dairy producers succeed.
Hailing from Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Vermont, the Cornerstone Dairy Academy graduates who have completed the Influential, Visionary and Servant Leadership pillars include: Wisconsin residents Sarah Benzinger, Pulaski, Hernando Duarte, Middleton; Michele Gernetzke, Evansville; Jacob Guenzler, Waunakee; Logan Gutenberger, Verona,; Allison Hahn, Madison; Serenity Hetke, Ladysmith,; Natalia Hincapie, Cross Plains; Valerie Kamphuis, Brandon; Jakob Kruger, Westfield; Ashley Madson, Pelican Lake; Erin Mullett, Brodhead; Gabriel Padilla Berrios, Waupaca; Emily Pankratz, Rudolph; Scott Pilgrim, Augusta; Jamie Remer, Sun Prairie; Rebecca Sanders, Owen; Lucas Schmidt, New Holstein and Dane Trustem, Evansville. Additional graduates are Chase Mitchell, Kennett Square, Pa., and Michelle Poulin, Richmond, Vt.
