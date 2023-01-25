A popular Ladysmith restaurant is planning to hold its annual fundraiser to benefit local law enforcement agencies and fire protection services.
All customers at Ladysmith Family Restaurant on Tuesday, Jan. 31, will enjoy great food and help support these important public services. The restaurant is at 820 Miner Ave. W, Ladysmith.
Owner Hemi Sabani has offered 100 percent of the proceeds from the restaurant food sales between 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. that day. These proceeds will be divided between the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department, Ladysmith Police Department and Ladysmith Fire Department.
Ladysmith Fire Chief Kyle Gibbs said the fire department is very appreciate of what the Sabani Family has done for the department and the Ladysmith community.
“They are a great asset to this area,” Gibbs said.
Members of the department volunteer to help with the event from bussing tables to washing dishes.
This is the 12th year the Sabani family has generously offered their fundraising assistance to help law enforcement and fire services in the area.
