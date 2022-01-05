The sale of a Rusk County rail line is proceeding after a federal agency approved the purchase of about 652 miles of Wisconsin Central Ltd. branch lines in Wisconsin and Michigan by Watco. Canadian National Railway controls the rail lines.
The U.S. Surface Transportation Board issued a decision granting approval for exemptions sought by Watco Holdings, Inc., and two of its subsidiaries (collectively, Watco) in the acquisition of approximately 652 miles of rail line in Wisconsin and Michigan from Wisconsin Central Ltd. (WCL), which is controlled by Canadian National Railway Company.
The Canadian railway described approval from the board as “an important step forward toward the successful conclusion of the sale process.”
“CN and Watco will work together in the coming weeks to implement a seamless transition for customers on the lines,” a release from CN said.
The Canadian railway “will continue to play a central role in Wisconsin and Michigan.” The transferred lines “will remain committed to CN’s tri-coastal network.”
On April 5, 2021, Watco filed for a series of exemptions to acquire the rail lines. The board received numerous comments supporting the transactions and numerous comments opposing it. After careful consideration of all comments received, the board finds the issues raised do not demonstrate regulation is necessary to carry out the rail transportation policy and that it is appropriate to allow Watco to proceed with the exemption process.
At the outset, applicants note that numerous shippers and other stakeholders, including the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, support the overall transaction.
Some that commented argued greater scrutiny is necessary based on competition concerns because, after the transaction, Watco Holdings will control more than 1,250 miles of rail line in Wisconsin and Michigan.
Several submissions were filed raising various issues concerning the proposed exemptions and the resulting acquisitions.
U.S. Representative Tom Tiffany, Western Upper Peninsula Planning & Development Regional Commission (Upper Peninsula Commission), the Northwoods Rail Transit Commission (Northwoods Commission) and the Timber Professionals Cooperative separately filed comments seeking revocation or stay of the exemptions. These comments each point out Watco Holdings already controls some 600 miles of rail lines in Wisconsin through WSOR and that, after consummation of the proposed transaction, Watco Holdings would control more than 1,250 miles of rail line in Wisconsin and Michigan. The comments also express concern regarding whether shippers on the acquired lines would continue to have the benefit of the conditions the Board imposed when approving CN’s acquisition of control of WCL.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation commented, noting it has been concerned about rates and reliability of service for shippers on the affected lines and that it supports the sale because of its understanding that this transaction would address these issues.
Branch Line Railroad, LLC (Branch Line), filed a comment stating that Northwoods Distribution Services, Inc. (Northwoods Distribution), and Branch Line (collectively, N&B) object to the transfer of trackage in northern Wisconsin absent public hearings.
