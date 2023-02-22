The Ladysmith Common Council last week approved committing up to $100,000 in tax incremental district money toward a proposed new farmers market pavilion.
The decision ups the local ante earmarked several years ago by multiple funding sources. Those earmarks that had been originally close to $50,000 are now close to $130,000.
In 2019, the city council narrowly approved up to $20,000 toward construction of a Gateway Market pavilion. It also approved a $2,870 invoice for electrical lighting materials and labor. The Ladysmith Community Industrial Development Corporation also authorized $25,000 of its funds for the project. Between the LIDC and city about $47,870 had been earmarked for the structure.
With the council’s latest action, there is now $127,870 of local money available.
The city is applying for a Community Development Investment Grant up to $50,000 through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to help offset construction costs. If awarded, the grant would reduce the TID funding authorized by the council.
The city’s share of funding is funneling to the project from TID 8 revenue or adjacent halo zone TIDs.
The new farmers market construction proposal had been on the back burner for a couple of years as vendors sold from pop-up tents in a parking lot south of Lake Avenue and E. Third and E. Second streets.
Grant awards are scheduled to be announced May 1. Construction timelines are contingent on the award.
The Ladysmith Common Council also voted 5-1, last week, to approve a new end loader purchase.
Approved at the Monday, Feb.13, meeting was purchase of a 544 John Deere end loader following a recommendation from the council’s Public Works Committee to replace a 2007 end loader. Funds will come from the city’s 2022 culvert budget.
Public works employees believed the end loader is the top priority equipment replacement.
The estimate for a new Caterpillar 930 end loader was $213,500 and a John Deere 544 end loader estimate was $209,587.
Several public works employees test drove a John Deere end loader, and their recommendation was to go with the 544 John Deere.
The trade-in for the current loader was $32,000, and it may be a better option to sell the current loader outright. Comparison trade-in values ranged from $55,000 to $110,000.
Public Works Director Kurt Gorsegner recently told the council’s public works committee the equipment funding shortfall could be offset by utilizing 2022 equipment, snow removal and culvert budget excess funds.
The end loader delivery is about 1 year after purchase.
City end loaders are equipped with a quick coupler system. The current coupler is obsolete and will need to be custom made. The quick attach system is currently used on city snowblowers, buckets, blade and both 4&1 clam buckets.
The council also approved purchase of a new water/sewer utility truck to replace the current 2007 Chevrolet KUV van.
Two bids were received, Chilson’s Corner Motors in Cadott and Toycen Motors of Ladysmith. Toycen Motors was the lower of the two bids received.
The quoted price for a new 3/4 ton Chevy truck with aluminum body is $57,160. A steel utility box is a little cheaper but the city keeps the trucks for 20-plus years and the current truck body is rusted badly. Truck delivery is approximately one year from purchase.
In other matters, the council:
— Heard a presentation from Apptegy regarding the city website and app. The company submitted a bid sheet showing a $9,500 one-time mobile app development fee with a $3,000 development discount available through the end of February. The annual publishing platform fee is $6,200.
— Voted 6-0 to allocate $500 to Indianhead Community Action Agency from the council’s Grants and Aids fund.
— Voted 6-0 to approve up to $100,000 tax incremental district funding to the Vibrant Spaces project. The city is seeking a grant through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to help fund construction of a new farmers market pavilion at its current site, in the parking lot just west of the Rusk County Government Center.
