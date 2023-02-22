The Ladysmith Common Council last week approved committing up to $100,000 in tax incremental district money toward a proposed new farmers market pavilion.

The decision ups the local ante earmarked several years ago by multiple funding sources. Those earmarks that had been originally close to $50,000 are now close to $130,000.

