The Flambeau School Board has scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday, Aug. 10, to hear a presentation on the Flambeau Return to School Plan for the 2021-2022 School Year. Action is scheduled after.
The meeting is open to the public at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Flambeau School.
"I did put it on our special board meeting for tomorrow night instead of waiting for our regularly scheduled board meeting on [August 18]. I wanted to get the information out to families as soon as possible," School District Administrator Erica Schley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.