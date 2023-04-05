Hospital site redevelopment

Earlier this month, Rusk County issued a Request for Proposals regarding the redevelopment of the old hospital and nursing home site located at 900 College Avenue in Ladysmith. One response was received from a Rice Lake based company called Impact Seven. 

Impact Seven is one of the largest non-profit affordable housing developers in Wisconsin. They manage over 1,500 units. According to their website, they are a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) that provides flexible, affordable loan capital for businesses, housing, commercial real estate and community development projects in Wisconsin and beyond.

