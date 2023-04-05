Earlier this month, Rusk County issued a Request for Proposals regarding the redevelopment of the old hospital and nursing home site located at 900 College Avenue in Ladysmith. One response was received from a Rice Lake based company called Impact Seven.
Impact Seven is one of the largest non-profit affordable housing developers in Wisconsin. They manage over 1,500 units. According to their website, they are a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) that provides flexible, affordable loan capital for businesses, housing, commercial real estate and community development projects in Wisconsin and beyond.
The proposal made by Impact Seven is to construct a multifamily affordable housing community on the former hospital and nursing home site. The proposal is currently titled Impact Ladysmith. It would rebuild the former hospital and nursing home into an apartment community with up to 50 units, with the exact number of units based on third party market study, data and budget. The apartment community would be up to three stories with an elevator and include one, two and three bedroom apartments.
The redevelopment is part of a larger initiative called the Housing Opportunity and Mobile Education Solutions (HOMES) project. The HOMES project is set to create apartments affordable to working families and also provide on-site training in advance manufacturing for residents. The plan involves on-site Workforce Accelerator classrooms for use by Northwoods Technical College in delivering training and certifications in areas such as machining, welding, coding and more.
In 2022, a request of proposals was sent out to identify communities in need of workforce housing and those facing a workforce shortage for local employers. Ladysmith was selected along with Hayward, Minong and Hurley out of nine communities in a competitive process.
Impact Ladysmith has been identified as an ideal project site due to several reasons. First, the area has a need for more workforce housing. Second, the area faces a lack of skilled workers in the workforce and third is the availability of the former hospital as a site to create the proposed housing.
Features of the proposed apartment community would include one bedroom/ one bathroom apartments of 800 square feet, two bedrooms/ one bathroom apartments of 1,000 square feet and three bedrooms/ two bathrooms apartments of 1,200 square feet. Amenities are expected to include in-unit washers and dryers, a community center, outdoor patios, a fitness center, classrooms for onsite workforce training through Northwoods Tech College and more. The units would be pet friendly. The apartments would be affordable for households earning up to 60% of the Area Median Income and offer the latest amenities on the market.
According to the proposal offered by Impact Seven, Impact Ladysmith will cost an estimated $13.8 million, with the cost broken down as follows: $10,056,358 would go towards construction costs. Another $3.8 million would be spent preparing the site for construction, $3.3 million of that going towards environmental cleanup, which would include asbestos removal. $500,000 would be spent on demolition costs. The project would result in $25.4 million in total economic impacts, the majority of which will go to the northwest region in Wisconsin. In addition, construction spending would create another $3.3 million in total tax impacts and would create an estimated 121 temporary construction jobs. The proposal states that this, coupled with ongoing annual property tax participation, proves Impact Ladysmith would be a highly relevant, positive economic contribution to the community.
ActiveDogs, ADF, Artisans, Besse Lumber Company, Dairy Farmers of America, Indeck, Jeld Wen, the Marshfield Clinic, Rockwell Automation and Weather Shield all wrote letters of support of the proposal to the City of Ladysmith. They cited housing as a major issue they face when trying to attract new employees. The School districts of Ladysmith, Bruce and Flambeau also wrote letters of support, noting how the lack of adequate housing in the area effects new hires and of the need to attract new families with children to the area to bolster student enrollment numbers.
City Administrator Al Christianson wrote of the proposal, stating, “Imagine the impact of 50 additional households in Rusk County. Additional students in our schools, additional employees to take open positions at our employers both large and small, additional customers for our service and retail establishments resulting in additional sales tax revenue for the County, additional members in church congregations or volunteering time in local civic organizations.”
The Rusk County Board will meet to discuss the proposal on Monday, April 10, at 5 p.m. at the LEC Board Room. The meeting is open to the public. Impact Seven’s full proposal can be viewed on the County’s website, ruskcounty.org.
