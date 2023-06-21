Music in the Park continues its run of free summer concerts this week and next with the following acts scheduled to perform at Memorial Park in Ladysmith.

The Gathering Band headlines Thursday, June 22, from 6-8 p.m., led by Pastor Tim Jerry. The first set will include an easy listening variety of pop/rock, while the second set will be contemporary Christian music. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.