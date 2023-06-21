Music in the Park continues its run of free summer concerts this week and next with the following acts scheduled to perform at Memorial Park in Ladysmith.
The Gathering Band headlines Thursday, June 22, from 6-8 p.m., led by Pastor Tim Jerry. The first set will include an easy listening variety of pop/rock, while the second set will be contemporary Christian music.
Songa, featuring former Ladysmith residents Sherry and Mario Friedel, headlines Thursday, June 29, from 6-8 p.m. Songa is an acoustic duo rooted in the Nashville songwriting tradition of folk, blues, country and jazz. Their music includes many songs of their own creation.
Music in the Park is sponsored by the Rusk Area Arts Alliance. RAAA hosts the shows that take place on most Thursdays in summer during June and July. This is the 15th year of Music in the Park.
While the concerts are free, donations help RAAA with providing the shows. Bring lawn chairs and a picnic dinner and plan on relaxing in the beauty of the park while listening to great music.
In case of inclement weather, the program will be held at Worden Avenue Exchange, 310 Worden Ave. E, Ladysmith.
