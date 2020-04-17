The Rusk County Health Department reported a new positive COVID-19 case in the county on Friday. The department reported its fourth case on April 17.
The first coronavirus cases reported in the county were two weeks ago, the first on Friday, April 3 and two more on Saturday, April 4.
As of Friday, April 17, the department reported the following COVID-19 information:
Negative cases — 85
Pending test results — 4
Suspect cases — 1
Probable cases — 1
Cases released from isolation — 9
Cases in isolation — 4
