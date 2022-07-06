The Rusk County Board approved creating an ad hoc committee, composed of community members, to determine recreational use of ATVs in the Rusk County Forests.
During the June 28 board meeting, county supervisor Terry DuSell said the ad hoc committee would be responsible for deciding what needs to be closed off so more damage doesn’t happen.
The Forestry Department will be responsible for deciding the number of individuals on the ad hoc committee and for collecting the names of those who are interested in participating on the committee.
County supervisors Shane Sanderson and Dave Willingham agreed forming the ad hoc committee needs to begin very soon. “We need to move forward,” said Willingham.
During the May 24 county board meeting, Department of Natural Resources Land Specialist Doug Brown said Rusk County previously approved a 15-year plan agreeing to carrying out the best management practice for the county’s forests. The best management practices must be followed to maintain the county’s water qualities.
Between October and November the Rusk County Forestry Department discovered several areas in the county’s forests with damage from ATV and UTV use. Some of the damage was related to illegal stream crossings that, in one area caused $20,000 in damage from sedimentation entering the streams. At least 359 illegal stream crossings with damage have been located.
Rusk County forests are third party certified. In September 2021, Rusk County contracted with BlueSource to sell the county’s carbon credits. The credits allow the county to receive a sustainable and tangible benefit. The sale of timber is independent of the carbon credits in the agreement and the county will continue to sell timber as it does.
According to the BlueSource website, the company has adopted the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). The United Nations has 17 SDGs covering a variety of environmental issues. Several of these goals focus on the impact of climate change.
The United Nation’s mission statement for the Division for Sustainable Development Goals (DSDG) “provides substantive support and capacity-building for the goals and their related thematic issues, including water, energy, climate, oceans, urbanization, transport, science and technology, the Global Sustainable Development Report (GSDR), partnerships and Small Island Developing States.” DSDG plays a key role in the evaluation of UN system-wide implementation of the 2030 Agenda and on advocacy and outreach activities relating to the SDGs.
The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015, provides a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future.
Buying carbon is not mandated locally or federally and the buyer does not receive anything physically by buying the carbon credits.
During the May 24 meeting Rusk County Forestry Director Jeremy Koslowski said that the certification allows the county to receive $8-10 million in carbon credit revenue. He also said the county earns between $1.5-2 million in timber sales annually for sustainably harvesting timber.
At this time, the county does not have a system or ordinance in place for those few individuals doing damage to the county forest, according DNR representative Derek Jacobson.
Koslowski said time is of the essence in forming the ad hoc committee to keep moving forward.
DuSell said he would like to have a representative from each of the ATV clubs on the ad hoc committee so that the committee can look at different user groups in different sections of the county to work to meet each of the unique needs present in those areas.
The county will need to decide if it wants to invest in building up logging trails, maintaining those trails and how to move forward. A comprehensive plan where the county works with community members and ATV clubs to determine the balance between trails and practicing best management methods.
The ad hoc committee will have the goal of creating a comprehensive plan. Those interested in being on the ATV ad hoc committee can contact the Forestry Department.
County supervisors also approved dissolving the Barron – Rusk – Washburn county ADRC and forming a dual county ADRC partnership with Barron and Rusk counties. The change will take affect on Jan. 1.
The three counties had partnered since 2019.
Washburn will, going forward, be a stand alone county in providing their resident’s ADRC needs.
Moving to a two county supported ADRC partnership will not fiscally impact Rusk County and the current services will not be altered.
Alisha Swartz of JA County Alera Group presented a new benefits program for county employees. A preliminary survey was completed to discover what county employees want in their benefits program. Finance Manager Kitzie Winters said the county will take another survey after one year to see how the program is responding to employee needs.
The next County Board meeting will be held 7 p.m., July 26 at the Rusk County Government Center.
