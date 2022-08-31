The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office responded to an ATV crash at 8:45 p.m., Monday, Aug. 29 near Sentinal Ash Road and County H, north of Bruce, in the Township of Atlanta.
According to the dispatch report, Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 call from a motorist who came upon a flipped over ATV in the ditch. The ATV was still running and had someone unresponsive trapped underneath.
The sole occupant of the ATV, Jay Holcomb, was trapped underneath the ATV.
A medical helicopter was dispatched with a 40-minute arrival time estimate and the Barron County Sheriff’s Office was requested to meet with a paramedic ambulance. Holcombe was transported to a Rice Lake hospital where the medical helicopter was waiting, however he was pronounced dead.
The crash is still under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and Rusk County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Responding to the scene were the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk County Ambulance, Bruce Fire Department, Weyerhaeuser First Responders and the Rusk County Medical Examiner’s Office.
