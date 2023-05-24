A $21 million building and grounds improvement project in the Ladysmith School District is well ahead of schedule despite a foot of snow on the ground when work started and a long stretch of unseasonably cold and rainy weather last month.
District voters last year overwhelmingly approved a referendum measure for a bond sale to make safety and security improvements, building systems and infrastructure updates, construction of an addition and gymnasium, renovations for academic space, outdoor site improvements, and acquisition of furnishings and equipment at Ladysmith Middle & High School; and replace the roof at Ladysmith Elementary School.
An official groundbreaking ceremony was held May 1, but preliminary work actually began in early March, when special equipment was brought in to melt heavy snow and thaw frozen ground.
School District Administrator Laura Stunkel praised building leaders and contractors.
“We are ahead of construction out there. I bet we are ahead by three weeks already,” Stunkel said. “We have had terrible weather, and we are still ahead of the game.”
School Board President Mike Russell agreed. He called the three week lead on the original timeline “huge.”
Stunkel cited weather as a major influencer on outdoor construction such as digging building foundations and laying new footings.
“They could be easily telling us they are behind because of the weather,” Stunkel said.
June 5 is a target date now as the starting point of interior demolition in LMHS Buildings 4 and 7, according to Stunkel. Existing brick walls will remain in place, but interior work will shift into high gear. She said not to be surprised by large trash bins to dispose of building materials.
A garage sale of sorts is also being planned, according to Stunkel. She added staff from the school district and Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School will have first crack at the items. Community members will then have a chance with the possibility of a freewill donation going toward the new track fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.