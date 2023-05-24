Media center firewall

A $21 million building and grounds improvement project in the Ladysmith School District is well ahead of schedule despite a foot of snow on the ground when work started and a long stretch of unseasonably cold and rainy weather last month.

District voters last year overwhelmingly approved a referendum measure for a bond sale to make safety and security improvements, building systems and infrastructure updates, construction of an addition and gymnasium, renovations for academic space, outdoor site improvements, and acquisition of furnishings and equipment at Ladysmith Middle & High School; and replace the roof at Ladysmith Elementary School.

