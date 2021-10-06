Four actions by the Ladysmith Common Council last week followed days later by similar decisions by a Joint Review Board of all taxing jurisdictions in the city have the potential of shaping area development for years to come.
By unanimous decisions, the city council voted Monday, Sept. 27 to approve project plans and boundaries for four new Tax Incremental Districts. The Joint Review Board with members representing the city, Rusk County, Ladysmith School District and Northwood Technical College gave final approval of the TID documents.
Establishing a TID is a financing option that allows a municipality such as a town, village or city to fund infrastructure and other improvements through property tax revenue on newly developed property. A municipality identifies a TID area as appropriate for a certain type of development. The municipality identifies projects to encourage and facilitate the desired development. Then as property values rise, the municipality uses the property tax paid on that development to pay for the projects. After the project costs are paid, the municipality closes the TID. The municipality, schools, county, and technical college are able to levy taxes on the value of the new development.
When a municipality creates a TID, the municipality and other taxing jurisdictions agree to support their operation from the existing tax base within the TID. They agree the municipality will use the taxes on the value increase in the TID to pay for the investment.
When the municipality creates a TID, it establishes the base value of all the taxable property within the defined boundaries. The county, school, technical college and municipality in the chart above, make up the overlying taxing jurisdictions for the property in the base value. The overlying taxing jurisdictions share the tax revenue collected on this portion of the property value. After the TID is created, this tax revenue is allocated the same way as before the TID was created.
TID documents show the new districts have the potential of generating about $17.76 million in estimated new tax increment if all proposed developments occur. Once the TIDs expire, the new development is returned to the tax rolls benefitting every taxing jurisdiction.
Key to the new TID is state law that limits TIDs to no more than 12 percent of a municipality’s valuation. With major development already underway, the city is bumping up against that cap.
“The time to create these and plan for the future is now. It is likely that we won’t see another new TID district here for probably 5 to 10 years,” City Administrator Alan Christianson said.
TID 13 is roughly along the south side of Port Arthur Road, west of Wis. 27. It is proposed to be a mechanism to stimulate new private investment, redevelopment and economic development. It is being established as a Mixed-Use District anticipated to be a mix of commercial including health care, professional services and mixed-use development.
“The whole purpose behind this was to hopefully capture tax increment revenue from the development of new hospital and clinic and redevelopment of the old site as well as any commercial or residential development that happens on vacant lots out in that area,” Christianson said.
Anticipated projects are valued at $3.53 million with clinic building remodel in 2022, clinic building demolition/parking lot improvements in 2022, College Avenue reconstruction in 2023, parking lot improvements contingent in 2023, sports complex relocation contingent in 2025 and pedestrian/bike route along Flambeau River contingent in 2026.
TID 13 is projected to create $9.6 million in new valuation through taxable clinic uses totaling $7 million and 65 residential units at $40,000 each in a Rusk County Memorial Hospital redevelopment totaling $2.6 million.
TID 14 is roughly along Doughty Road in the city’s industrial park. It is proposed to be a mechanism to expand industrial development and tax base. It is being established as an Industrial District. The city intends to construct a series of public capital improvement projects that will encourage redevelopment, new development, an increase in tax base and will create employment opportunities within Ladysmith.
“The hope is some of that land could be redeveloped and put into private ownership in the fairly near term and go on the tax rolls, and add some new housing stock for the city,” Christianson said.
Anticipated projects are valued at $4.50 million with Gustafson and Barnett roads improvements funded in 2022, Doughty Road sections reconstructed funded in 2024, street and utility extensions/land development/stormwater improvements funded in 2024 and lift station rehabilitation funded in 2024. Contingent projects include watermain extension across Flambeau River and storm system improvements in 2025 and rail spur addition and Riverview Trail parking expansion and trailhead facilities in 2026.
TID 14 is projected to create $3.04 million in new valuation.
TID 15 is roughly along Worden Avenue between First Street and W. Second Street. It is proposed to be a mechanism to eliminate and prevent the spread of blighted, deteriorated or deteriorating areas and to redevelop properties. It is being established as a Rehabilitation/Conservation District. The city intends to remove or assist with the rehabilitation of buildings and improvements where necessary and to construct a series of public capital improvement projects that will eliminate blight, promote redevelopment, increase tax base and create employment opportunities, to serve as a catalyst for the redevelopment of properties in Ladysmith’s central business district. It includes the former Finish Line bar, Barb’s Flowerland and Flambeauland Laundromat, all now owned by the city, and a public parking lot and lot now used for a skate park.
“It is a prospecting district. There are buildings that need to be taken down to allow for redevelopment,” Christianson said.
Anticipated projects are valued at $712,780 with priority projects of building demolition at the former Flambeauland Laundromat funded in 2022 and alley paving and stormwater improvements funded in 2024. Contingent projects are green space, pedestrian amenities and murals funded in 2024 and road and infrastructure improvements funded in 2026.
TID 15 is projected to create $120,000 in new valuation.
TID 16 is roughly the Indianhead Community Action Agency Connections Store & More site. It is proposed to be a mechanism to eliminate and prevent the spread of blighted, deteriorated or deteriorating areas and to redevelop properties. It is being established as a Rehabilitation/Conservation District. The City intends to remove or assist with the rehabilitation of buildings and improvements where necessary and to construct a series of public capital improvement projects that will eliminate blight, promote redevelopment, increase tax base and create employment opportunities, to serve as a catalyst for the redevelopment of properties in Ladysmith’s Wis. 27 corridor, north of U.S. 8.
“This is just on the chance a private developer comes long and purchases that store from Indianhead to use as a retail store, or the possibility of demolition there for commercial or residential development,” Christianson said.
Anticipated projects are valued at $1.55 million with extension of W. 11th Street N funded in 2023,building remodel/demolition at 500 W. Ninth Street N contingent in 2024 and site/parking lot improvements contingent in 2024. Street, water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure and extensions also are proposed.
TID 16 is projected to create $1 million in new valuation, mainly in and around Connections Store & More.
At this time, it is not guaranteed when redevelopment projects will occur.
In other matters, the council:
— Unanimously approved amending the city’s ATV street use ordinance language for consistency.
— Unanimously approved authorizing the city administrator to contact neighbors to gauge their interest in purchasing city-owned CDBG lots. If there is no interest the lots will be listed with a realtor.
— Unanimously approved seeking bids for solar or other lighting of the industrial park sign near the intersection of Wis. 27 and Doughty Road.
— Unanimously approved a pavilion rental agreement to be competitive with surrounding municipalities.
— Unanimously approved contacting the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources about available options to limit macrophyte growth in Corbett Lake.
— Voted 6-1 to approve proposals by Morgan & Parmley and Cooper Engineering to apply for and administer state DNR Safe Drinking Water Loan Program and Clean Water Fund to be used for future road work on parts of E. 10th Street N and Lindoo and Summit avenues.
— Voted 6-1 to approve a Morgan & Parmley proposal to provide specification and bidding and construction oversight services.
— Took no action after lengthy debate on a possible new requirement for ATV operators to have liability insurance when riding on city streets. Backers said they wanted a liability insurance requirement to protect others in case of an accident. Those opposed questioned the logistics of the city requiring ATV liability insurance when surrounding municipalities do not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.