Students in the Bruce School District will return to school this fall with a school year as close to normal as possible.
Bruce School District Administrator Pat Sturzl said that while things surrounding COVID-19 are ever changing, the school will use information from Rusk County Public Health, Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction to guide the school throughout the school year.
“This year will be close to normal,” said Sturzl.
School board members approved a back to school plan on Aug. 9 during the regular school board meeting.
Students with COVID-19 symptoms will be sent home but will be able to return to school after 24-hours of being symptom and medicine free. COVID-19 testing will be highly recommended but not required.
Consideration will be made for looking at baseline symptoms for other illnesses. Rusk County Public Health Nurse Amanda Weinert said a doctor’s note would be needed for students returning while still using antibiotics.
When a positive COVID-19 case occurs, Rusk County Public Health will determine the necessary steps to be taken as well as conduct contact tracing. Recovered students will be allowed to return before 14 days but will be required to wear masks until 14 days.
Due to federal law, masks will be required on school buses until Sept. 13. Schools face the threat of loosing federal funding needed by the school if masks are not worn while on the school bus. Sturzl told those in attendance that the funding for school buses comes from the same source as other school federal funding and losing the funding would affect all of the federal funding the school receives.
As long as no mandate is put in place, masks will be optional and personal choice while inside the school, according to Sturzl.
Bruce parent Kyle Craemer said he and others are “tired of coersion” and would like to have the choice on whether or not to wear a mask or other health choices.
Virtual learning will only be available to students on COVID-19 quarantine. Other excused illness absences will require work to be made up in a similar manner to pre-COVID-19.
School board members also discussed the forest land exchange and have decided to table the discussion. The school’s landlocked 40-acres contains a good timber value compared to the potential land that would be exchanged for it.
School board members approved eliminating one part-time custodial staff position and adding one full-time custodial staff position. The increased cleaning needs, in part due to COVID-19, require more time.
School board members also approved the $10,000 purchase of a climbing wall to be installed in the old gym. The funds come from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding the school has received.
During the open public forum, four parents and community members spoke including Craemer, Anna Brockman, Pam Kley and Mike Robers.
Craemer spoke to the emotional and psychological trauma masks and COVID-19 have caused to children. “It’s disappointing the federal government uses financial clout to impose masks on buses,” said Craemer who believes masks contribute to the spread of the disease.
Brockman said she believes her concerns have been swept under the table regarding how the school deals with bullies.
Kley implored the school board members to when deciding and approving the back to school plan. Wearing masks all day are a distraction to learning, according to Kley who also believes are damaging to the psychological and emotional well-being of children.
Robers said the new strain, Delta-variant of COVID-19, is probing to have a low death rate and with the natural herd immunity increasing, masks should be optional. Robers also encouraged the school board members to make a decision based on the school’s needs rather than what the Rusk County Public Health is advising.
The next Bruce school board meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 13.
