Weyerhaeuser School

A former school and neighboring property in Weyerhaeuser have been sold as local business leaders plan for the future.

State and county real estate transaction records show Blue Hills Friends Of Scouting, Inc., A Wisconsin Corporation based in Cameron has sold the former Frederick Weyerhaeuser School, N3840 Second St., and adjacent vacant parcel of land for $230,000 to 45 North Capital LLC, based in Weyerhaeuser. The sale was recorded Dec. 12 with the Rusk County Register of Deeds office and with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

