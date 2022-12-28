A former school and neighboring property in Weyerhaeuser have been sold as local business leaders plan for the future.
State and county real estate transaction records show Blue Hills Friends Of Scouting, Inc., A Wisconsin Corporation based in Cameron has sold the former Frederick Weyerhaeuser School, N3840 Second St., and adjacent vacant parcel of land for $230,000 to 45 North Capital LLC, based in Weyerhaeuser. The sale was recorded Dec. 12 with the Rusk County Register of Deeds office and with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.
There were two parcels sold. One is the 5.86 acre lot that includes the school. The other is 1.22 acres of vacant land immediately to the wast of the school parcel.
The 62,000 square foot complex sits on an 8-acre campus in the village. It features administrative of- fices, multiple 900 and 1,800 square foot rooms, a USDA approved kitchen with multiple refrigeration units, locker rooms with showers, gym with parquet basketball floor and power composite bleachers, lunchroom with folding wall tables, stage, detached 10-bus garage and a state-of-the-art tech center currently set up for woodworking and weld- ing with air-conditioned classroom.
In January 2015, The Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Area School District sold the Weyerhaeuser school building for $1 to the local charitable organization that benefits the Boy Scouts. The sale came four years after the consolidation of the Weyerhaeuser and Chetek school districts in 2010. The building was first listed in late February 2014 with an asking price of $479,000 and later reduced to $100,000.
The nearly vacant building had been used as overflow storage by the district. Items such as cabinetry, stage curtains and a sound system were to be removed by the school, and faculty will do a final walk-through to claim any remaining items for their classrooms.
The facility was rebranded as a “Specialized Technologies” center in 2015. At that time, the vision for hte building called for it to serve somewhat as a incubator for local emploers and training ground for area employees.
The agent for North Capital LLC is Kyle Czekalski. He operates Conceptual Building Solutions and Rieder Centerline Architectural Supply at the school, recently relocating production to the Ladysmith Industrial Park.
