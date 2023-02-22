The body of a Ladysmith woman was found last Friday after a fire gutted her home in the city.
The remains were identified this week by law enforcement as Shawn Marie Hopkins, 54, after family had been notified.
The Ladysmith Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 513 E. Sixth St. S in the city shortly after 4 p.m., Feb. 17. The fire near the former Lindoo Avenue school was called in by a passer-by who was walking a dog.
Dispatch records state the caller went up to the house and door, yelling to see if anyone was inside. There was no answer.
A dark column of smoke already could be seen rising into the sky from more than a mile away when the fire siren was sounding.
Firefighters arrived within 7 minutes. They faced heavy smoke, and fire could be seen coming from the west and north sides of the home. It was unknown if everyone was out of the home.
Nearby homes were evacuated.
Within a half hour the fire was brought under control. One female occupant of the home was located inside the residence and deceased from the fire, according to Ladysmith Fire Chief Kyle Gibbs.
The discovery of the body was reported at 4:47 p.m.,
“What we found out from the autopsy on Saturday the confirmed cause of death is smoke inhalation,” Gibbs said.
The house received extensive fire damage and is considered a total loss, Gibbs stated.
After the weekend, an exact cause of the fire has not been determined, according to Gibbs.
“I am not sure if and when that will happen,” Gibbs said.
An investigator from the Wisconsin State Fire Marshal’s Office responded, working late Friday night at the scene with an investigator from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department.
“As of right now it is still undetermined,” Gibbs said. “I am not sure if we will ever find a cause because it was severely burned inside.”
Gibbs said the fire is not suspicious.
“You could tell the fire had been going for a while inside before somebody noticed it just by the way the burn patterns were inside. It is charred and burned very extensively,” Gibbs said.
Gibbs praised his department for its rapid response, facing flames at the front of the structure and heavy smoke around the perimeter. Firefighters were aided by a fire hydrant across the street from the home, but still faced near zero wind chill temperatures.
Despite these conditions, department crews quickly got the flames under control.
“Being in the city helps because you can hook up to a hydrant. It saves on the process of calling in extra help with tenders. We got there pretty fast actually, and we had a good turnout for manpower so we didn’t need any extra help, but it is a sad situation,” Gibbs said.
The property is a rental unit owned by Bob Williams.
The department’s last fire fatality was almost five years ago on June 6, 2018, when Robert J. Miller, Jr., 79, was killed at a structure fire at his home, W7465 Flambeau Point Rd., northeast of the city.
Other agencies assisting at the scene included the Ladysmith Police Department, Rusk County Sheriff’s Department Investigative Team, Rusk County Ambulance Service, Wisconsin State Fire Marshal, Rusk County Medical Examiner and Xcel Energy.
No other injuries were reported.
The Ladysmith Fire Department was on scene about 5 hours, until 8:45 p.m.
