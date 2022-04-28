A Medford resident announced this week he will run as a Republican for the Wisconsin State Assembly 87th District.
Mike Bub, 63, has filed papers to run for the seat now held by Rep. Jim Edming (R-Glen Flora). In 2014, Bub was narrowly defeated by Edming in the Republican primary for this position.
Bub has been very active in central Wisconsin to improve local government, schools and communities for the past 37 years. He will be seeking the nomination for the Republican Party in the Aug. 9 Primary Election.
The winner of the primary races advance to the fall election on Nov. 8.
“I’m running for the State Assembly because I believe it is time for a change,” Bub said. “For too long the current members of the State Assembly forgot there are citizens in Northern Wisconsin. They talk a lot about supporting rural Wisconsin but their actions do not match their words. People that know me, know I’m a leader who works extremely hard to improve our communities.”
Bub currently serves on the Taylor County Board and Medford City Council. He is Past President and a member of the Medford Area School Board as a member for nine years and president for eight years.
He is founder and president of the non-profit group Medford Area for Tomorrow Inc. (MATI). He has been Medford Area High School Track coach for 32 years
He is current chairman of the Taylor County Broadband Committee.
He is a member of the Medford Kiwanis and Knights of Columbus Council #1744.
He worked for Tombstone Pizza, Kraft Pizza Co., and Nestle Pizza Division for 31 years. He was an information systems senior manager.
“Over the years, I worked on various systems and was involved in a number of mergers with various companies during my years with Kraft and Nestle,” Bub said.
Since his retirement from Nestle Foods, he has been employed at Holy Rosary Parish in Medford as the coordinator of religious education.
Bub started MATI to raise funds for a wide range of community projects. He also worked with the Taylor County Board to build a broadband network in Taylor County.
“If you elect me I will work for you and I will make a difference,” Bub said.
Bub cited decisions in 2015 by the Wisconsin Assembly and Senate to establish the Wisconsin Election Commission.
“Since then our elections have become a source of possible illegal activity and some even question if the elections are being run correctly. Our current state representative voted for and supported the creation of the Wisconsin Election Commission,” Bub said. “We need fair elections where everyone is treated the same. Our election laws need to be followed. Our election laws need to be created by the Wisconsin legislature and then run by the elected county clerks not outside donors with large amounts of cash to gain influence.”
Bub backs making sure schools stay open.
“Closing the schools was a mistake and caused harm to our children. During the COVID pandemic, the need for broadband in our schools, businesses and homes became more evident,” Bub said. “Our current state representative talks a lot about improving broadband but in reality, not much help has come from the state.”
Bub cited the state has invested more than $72 million to help rural communities invest in broadband. He noted the 87th district has received less than 2 percent of the Public Service Commission grant funds.
“The 87th district according to the PSC has some of the lowest broadband and internet access in the state. We need more directed financial help to bring high-speed internet to the residents 87th district. The citizens in rural Wisconsin deserve their fair share of future grants for our communities,” Bub said.
There are many issues facing the 87th District and the state of Wisconsin, according to Bub.
“I look forward to meeting many people in the 87th District to discuss the future of our communities.
Other candidates currently filed with the Wisconsin Election Commission are Libertarian Independent Tom Rasmussen, Medford and Libertarian Wade Mueller, Athens.
