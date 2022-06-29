Marshfield Medical Clinic-Ladysmith last week held a specialized training to help employees to protect their number one goal of keeping patients and staff safe.
ALICE Training is an active shooter and preparedness solutions training established 20 years ago to help organizations, schools, hospitals and businesses to train employees and individuals how to respond to armed intruder.
To date, ALICE Training has helped train more than 1,400 hospitals and clinics in the United States. As recent as June 2, a gunman entered a physician’s office at a medical facility in Tulsa, Okla., and killed four people.
In the ongoing current events, Marshfield employees requested to be prepared and have training to handle a man-made emergency in the event of a very rare situation.
Marshfield Medical Center partnered with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department to receive the training. Leading the training were Rusk County Chief Deputy Phil Grassmann who is certified to train organizations in ALICE Training. From Marshfield Medical Center were Security Manager Jeremiah Glamann and Enterprise Emergency Management Coordinator Ian Fisher.
According to Grassmann, between 2000 and 2011 there were 154 hospital related shootings that left 235 people wounded or dead.
According to Marshfield Medical Center Regional Communications Manager Matt Schneider, hospitals and clinics are soft, vulnerable targets.
Each of the three schools districts in Rusk County have participated in ALICE Training and have added the training to their other emergency trainings, such as fire and tornado drills.
Marshfield Medical Clinic – Ladysmith is the first Marshfield facility to receive this training.
“The safety of our staff and patients is our main reason,” said Fisher when asked about why this training is important for Marshfield. Fisher added that the training will simulate a system and provide a facility stress test. The results of these tests will identify current strengths and weaknesses the clinic might have in those types of situations.
From the training, Fisher said he hopes the clinic will grow, learn and apply new experiences with the next training. “If we remain stagnant, the next one doesn’t benefit anyone,” said Fisher. The goal will be to drill and train once or twice a year to keep what they’ve learned at the top of their minds.
The national average response time for law enforcement is 18 minutes and the average school shooting lasts 12.5 minutes, according to Sheriffs.org.
This training makes those minutes from the time an armed intruder makes his presence known and when the first law enforcement officers arrive critical.
The basis of the training works to eliminate the “it can’t happen to me” mentality and to empower individuals to make life-saving decisions. The training allows those who have been trained to be better prepared in the event of a man-made disaster situation, according to ALICE Training.
About 40 Marshfield Medical Clinic employees participated in the ALICE Training. The training consisted of in classroom, lecture style training and a physical, practical simulated training in the clinic. Participants learned the different protocols ALICE Training teaches.
Those protocols train participants to be aware and have multiple techniques for staying safe in a man-made emergency. ALICE is an acronym for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate. Each aspect of the protocol arms the trainees with skills and know how of what do to in an emergency situation.
Alert is the first step and teaches participants to alert the authorities to the potential danger.
Lockdown trains individuals to barricade and lock down in a room. Individuals are encouraged to use whatever objects are in the room to barricade the door or entrance into that room. While locked down and barricaded, individuals turn off lights and stay as quiet as possible.
Inform allows organizations to use real-time cameras and information to give information to law enforcement on where the intruder is at within the building. This step can inform others where to directly and safely evacuate.
Fourth, counter trains participants to in any way distract or confuse the intruder. According to the Scary Mommy website, “throwing an object in the shooter’s sight line creates a distraction that decreases the shooter’s accuracy.”
Evacuate means, not only, to exit the building, but to move away from where the intruder may be.
ALICE Training provides some flexibility to staying safe in an emergency. If an intruder is in an unknown location or possibly nearby, locking down and barricading in a room or office would be an important step. ALICE training prepares participants for different intruder situations.
After the classroom training, Marshfield employees participated in the lock down and barricade steps of the training at the clinic. The simulated scenario had Marshfield employees begin at their regular stations, hear the alert and go into a room to lock down and barricade.
Prior to the training, many employees were skeptical that an exam room could be locked down. The rooms don’t have locks, which could make the situation more stressful in a real man-made emergency. After the training however, employees were more confident that locking down and barricading could be successful.
Any type of furniture or objects in a room could be used to barricade an entrance. During the training, Grassmann, Fisher and Glamann tested the effectiveness of each small group’s ability to barricade. About three participants were in each room, which would be a likely in a real scenario.
“Try to stay quiet when the worse day of your life is happening,” said Grassmann in a debriefing after the training.
Lights off and absolute quiet are critical, too, for creating the illusion that the room is empty and therefore more likely to be passed over by an intruder.
One potential challenge with barricading some rooms today versus 10 or even 20 years ago is many offices no longer have filing cabinets. Going paperless means fewer heavy cabinets to move in front of an entrance to barricade.
Following any man-made emergency, individuals are encouraged to stay barricaded and quiet until law enforcement notifies them that the scene is now safe.
“Don’t rely on someone to say it’s all clear,” said Glamann.
“If you don’t believe it’s the cops, stay there, stay quiet, we will make you believe it’s us” added Grassmann.
In some real situations, law enforcement has slid their identification under the door. Officers can also find a way to call or text the people barricaded in a room or office.
Marshfield Medical Clinic – Ladysmith employees participate in many different types trainings, each focusing on different skills sets, all with the focus on keeping staff and patients safe. ALICE Training will prepare Marshfield employees for a situation no one wants or should have to face.
