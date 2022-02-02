As Ladysmith officials plan this year’s slate of street reconstruction projects and apply for funding, which roads will be completed depends on if and when funding becomes available.
The city council recently approved advertising for bids for E. 10th Street from Menasha to Park avenues, Lindoo Avenue from E. Fourth to E. Sixth streets and the Summit Avenue cul-de-sac. No other streets were let for bid at the meeting.
City resident Lois Goode appeared at the Ladysmith Common Council meeting, Monday, to ask when Flambeau Avenue will be improved. She noted at the council’s Jan. 24 meeting the number of homes along that road.
“Flambeau Avenue is a highly trafficked street with 58 homes and one business on it,” Goode said.
Improving Flambeau Avenue will be a joint project between the city and town of Flambeau. Each municipality is applying for project funding.
Public Works Director Kurt Gorsegner said the city’s street construction funding is limited and must be augmented through other sources. He said the grant funding for Flambeau Avenue won’t be known until July.
“Because of the late award and not knowing if we are even going to get it until July, and then with other projects that we have to plan and keep moving there might not be enough funds to augment the grant into next year,” Gorsegner said. “It all depends on how other projects fall into place and other things happen, but it is totally dependent on getting grant funding. If we are unsuccessful at getting grant funding then we are going to have to look at a different method, which would not be this year either.”
Gorsegner added, “We won’t know until July if we are successful, and if we are successful can we move quick enough to get the project done yet this year? I am not sure that can happen.”
The Ladysmith Common Council voted 4-2, on Dec. 13, to spend up to $20,200 on engineering as part of preliminary work for a joint project between the city and neighboring town of Flambeau to make improvements to Flambeau Avenue between W. Ninth and E. Second streets.
The contract is with the engineering consulting firm, Morgan & Parmley to provide plans and specifications for a project estimated to cost about $352,000 total with half funded with grants if the city and town joint application is approved. This would make the local share about $176,000.
During city budget planning, it was assumed DNR loans would help finance most of Lindoo, Summit and E. 10th construction. The city’s general fund was earmarked for Flambeau Avenue work also being planned with grant application result not known until July, possibly pushing this project to next year.
Goode told city officials the project has been promised for two years, and this is the third. She added an improvement is “very necessary.”
“Fifty-eight houses is a lot of property taxes being paid, and we should be getting better consideration for getting a road that is good. We have so many vehicles on there, and it is horrible to drive.”
Ald. Marty Reynolds disagreed, saying he believes Flambeau Avenue will be done this year based on comments he heard at a recent meeting
“One way or the other, we would find the funding for it,” Reynolds said. “One way or another it was going to get done.”
Gorsegner called 10th Street the main project and city officials were waiting to hear about grant funding for Flambeau Avenue.
Reynolds said he has pushed for improving Flambeau Avenue a long time, saying, “And this year it is going to be done.”
It could still be a matter of how much of Flambeau Avenue will be done and how it will be done, according to Reynolds.
Some council members believe the project already is included in the city budget for 2022.
“So 10th Street and Flambeau Avenue can’t be done in the same year,” Gorsegner said.
“And that would be why?” Reynolds said.
“Because there is not enough money budgeted,” Gorsegner said.
“What are we doing on 10th Street that is more than what we budgeted? I am not sure why we can’t do both of them,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds told the council the city used about $500,000 in undesignated fund balance money when it became necessary a few years ago to rebuild Worden Avenue. “It was time to do it. Well, it is past time to do Flambeau,” he said.
Reynolds and Gorsegner agreed with Goode on improving Flambeau Avenue.
“We had talked about doing it this year regardless if the town got its grant this year or not, and they could pay us back after it was done whatever the amount was,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds added the city is seeking funding to improve other streets that don’t have the same number of streets as Flambeau Avenue. He added these property owners are paying taxes and driving this street each day.
“I will push as hard as I can to make sure it gets done this year,” Reynolds said.
City council meeting minutes from Dec. 13 indicate a total projected cost of $352,000 to improve Flambeau Avenue. Assuming 50 percent funding from grants applied for, projections show the city’s share is about $120,000 and the county’s share is about $50,000.
“I think if we don’t [do it] it is too easy to put it off for another year and then it becomes too easy to put it off for another year. It is going to happen,” Reynolds said.
According to city council meeting minutes, 10th Street was authorized to be bid. It is already engineered and funding has been applied for. Bids have not been received nor has a contract been awarded.
There are no minutes indicating Flambeau Avenue being authorized for bidding or council action declaring Flambeau Avenue was to be done this year.
A grant application may have been authorized for that project and notification of award is supposed to happen in July, according to City Administrator Alan Christianson. The project would go out for bids sometime after that, he added.
At that time, the city council can accept or reject the bids followed by construction, if a contract is awarded and proper funding is secured, Christianson also said.
“So in short, I’d say both are still on the table for 2022 subject to available funding, project costs and contractor availability,” said City Administrator Alan Christianson in an email.
