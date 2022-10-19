Third Friday school enrollment counts were released last week by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. They show school districts serving Rusk County struggling to retain students with all experiencing declines in actual pupil head counts.
Actual head counts of pupils in desks declined 7.2 percent in Bruce, 3.8 percent in Flambeau, 3.9 percent in Ladysmith and 2.5 percent in Lake Holcombe. The Chetek-Weyerhaeuser School District reported a head count increase of 0.3 percent.
School districts also reported declines in their Full Time Equivalent 3-year rolling averages with this FTE count falling 1.8 percent in Bruce, 1.6 percent in Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 4.3 percent in Flambeau, 3.0 percent in Ladysmith and 3.4 percent in Lake Holcombe. A 3-year rolling FTE average is used for state aid purposes to help lessen the impact a large enrollment decline can have on school district funding in a single year.
The result of the enrollment changes is mixed bag of state aid to local school districts with two receiving an increase of general aid over last year — Flambeau and Ladysmith. Three area districts are projected to receive less general aid Bruce, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser and Lake Holcombe.
The data released last year, on Oct. 15, 2021, reflected summer and third Friday of September 2021 data as it existed at the time. This file uses final 2021 data, incorporating any changes due to district corrections and membership audits made since last year’s file was released.
Head count data reported by school districts in the September PI-1563 Pupil Count Reports from Fall 2018 to Fall 2023 is when a school district counts and reports all students who were either enrolled and present for instruction on the count date, or absent on the count date but present on a day before and a day after the count date with no change in enrollment between. This includes head count totals as well as breakouts between 4K/PK special education, kindergarten, and grades 1 to 12. It also shows year-to-year changes over the four years of data shown.
The state DPI converts data reported by school districts into FTEs as required by law; 4K, PK special education, and less-than-full-time kindergarten are counted as less than 1.0, while summer school instructional minutes are converted to FTE.
Besides the FTE calculation, the major difference between head count and membership is that head count reflects enrollment while membership reflects residency. A student in the Open Enrollment program will be in the head count for the district they attend, but the membership for the district they live in.
FTE data as defined and calculated for school district Revenue Limits are based on three-year “rolling” student membership averages of September FTE, 40 percent of summer FTE and FTE for residents enrolled at new authorizer independent charter schools. Three-year FTE averages for fiscal years (FY) 2021 (average of 2019, 2020, and 2021), 2022 (average of 2020, 2021, and 2022) and 2023 (average of 2021, 2022, and 2023) are shown, along with changes between those averages.
General school aids are the largest form of state support for PK-12 schools in Wisconsin and are based on prior year data. Private school choice and independent charter school programs are funded based on current year data.
The 2021-2023 state biennial budget increased funding for general school aids for the 2022-23 school year by 3.75 percent ($188 million) to a total of $5.2 billion, which will go toward offsetting local property taxes. Statewide, the majority of general school aids is equalization aid. Equalization aid is distributed according to a formula designed to help Wisconsin communities provide public education despite local differences in property wealth. The formula considers school district expenditures, property values, and resident student counts (called “membership”). The other, smaller elements of general school aids are integration aid (or “Chapter 220” aid) and special adjustment aid. The latter, also known as “hold harmless” aid, generally prevents districts from seeing more than a 15 percent reduction in aid from one year to the next and will go to 48 districts this year.
Aid varies widely by district based on the equalization formula. Of 421 districts, 295 will receive more aid than last year (70 percent); 121 will receive less (29 percent). General school aids are paid in four installments during the school year.
By law, two kinds of reductions are made to general school aids to support private school choice and independent charter programs. Funding for the Milwaukee Parental Choice Program is deducted before school district aid eligibilities are certified. New independent charter schools and the expanded private school choice programs involve withholding aid from districts for participating resident students, resulting in a difference between aid eligibility announced today and actual aid payments to be made this year.
The 2022-23 reductions to state general school aids include New Independent Charter Schools with 84 Districts withholding $19.0 million, Wisconsin Parental choice Program with 338 Districts withholding $139.5 million, Milwaukee Parental Choice Program in Milwaukee deducting $15.4 million, Racine Parental Choice Program in Racine withholding $28.9 million and Special Needs Scholarship Program with 175 Districts withholding $27.7 million.
Enrollment in Wisconsin’s private school choice programs increased by 3,295 students and 16 schools over last school year. Voucher payments and independent charter payments are made to participating schools in four annual installments.
Also last week, the state DPI posted state general school aids that school districts will receive during the current school year. The information published includes certified general school aid amounts for each school district, as well as 2022-23 student enrollment numbers for independent charter schools and private schools participating in state parental choice programs. The enrollment numbers are used to determine dollar amounts to be deducted or withheld from school districts’ aid payments to fund state parental choice programs.
The department is required to release the certified aid figures by Oct. 15 of each year. The general school aid amounts for school districts are calculated using student counts and year-end financial data from the previous school year (2021-22).
