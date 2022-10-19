Third Friday school enrollment counts were released last week by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. They show school districts serving Rusk County struggling to retain students with all experiencing declines in actual pupil head counts.

Actual head counts of pupils in desks declined 7.2 percent in Bruce, 3.8 percent in Flambeau, 3.9 percent in Ladysmith and 2.5 percent in Lake Holcombe. The Chetek-Weyerhaeuser School District reported a head count increase of 0.3 percent.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.