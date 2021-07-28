Stimulus money, special education funding and sound fiscal management helped form the perfect conditions resulting in a budget surplus for the 2020-21 school year in the Ladysmith School District. The school board received a budget update at its meeting Wednesday, July 21.
The budget audit is still continuing with actual data not available for a few weeks, but the school board received preliminary looks at the school year completed June 30 and the new 2021-22 school year that began July 1.
Preliminary numbers indicate the district will be about $500,000 under budget for the 2020-21 school year.
“There are three good reasons why,” said Mike Cox, the district’s financial manager.
Stimulus funds are flowing in through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act enacted on March 27, 2020, and the ESSER II Fund under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act enacted on Dec. 27, 2020. The school board received about $708,922 in ESSER II money. It also received The CRRSA Act also supplemented the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER II Fund) that aided schools.
“We offset our budget as much as we could with that money,” Cox said.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction notified the school district there can be no carryover this year of the federal special education money that flows through the state, compared with past years where carryover was allowed.
“That accounted for a lot of that $500,000 or about $300,000 of it. It will look good on this year’s budget, but we have no carryover to go toward special education next year. So it hurts us next year, but it will all even out,” Cox said.
Budget management has gone well, according to Cox. He praised principals and other staff for keeping on task with their budgets.
“Overall, we had an excellent year as far as finances are concerned. Whenever you can build your fund balance that is a good thing because you will be needing it,” Cox said. “I think we were very efficient as far as finances are concerned.”
The state’s two-year budget is finally complete with zero dollars added to increase revenue limits.
“We were hoping there would at least be an inflationary increase put in there for us, but it was not,” Cox told the school board.
There was money added to the state budget that will increase state aid and lower property taxes in the district. It is estimated Ladysmith will get $7 million in state aid, or a $358,661 increase. Total taxes would decrease from $3,257,500 to $3,078,456. This is a decrease of $179,045.
The state had projected Ladysmith School District aid would increase $572,135, a 8.61 percent jump from $6.64 million in the 2020-21 school year to $7.21 million in the following school year. However, because the school district is underspending its prior year budget that aid amount was decreased.
The mill rate will decrease by 64 cents per $1,000 of equalized valuation. The new mill rate is projected at $11.56 per $1,000 of equalized valuation for the 2021-22 school year compared with $10.92 per $1,000 of equalized valuation for the previous school year.
Under this projection, school taxes on a $200,000 house would decrease $128. School taxes on a $100,000 house would decrease $64.
School taxes is the largest share of a total property tax bill that also includes taxes from other taxing jurisdictions including the municipality, county and technical college.
