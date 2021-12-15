A music instructor who began teaching in Ladysmith spent her lengthy career in the fine arts hitting all the right notes.
Karen Haines began her high school music teaching career in Ladysmith, working here from the fall of 1958 to the spring of 1961. She died Nov. 29 in Wausau after a brief illness. She was 85.
Her time in Rusk County may have been brief, but she left a lasting legacy many still remember.
Haines may have been the first female music teacher in Ladysmith schools. The position at the time was for grades 1-12, teaching both choir and elementary music at the Lindoo Avenue school, Brooklyn school and the LMHS building on Miner Avenue that is now the elementary school.
The teaching job remained the same until Hawkins joined the district in the late 1960s, requiring the need for additional music staff.
Haines was born on Oct. 1, 1936, in Rice Lake, to the late John and Vivian (Kirkeby) Haines. A graduate of St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn., she went on to receive her master’s degree from the University of Minnesota.
Karen Ek, another longtime Ladysmith school music instructor, followed soon after Haines’ footsteps as Ladysmith High School Choir Director for 1964-2002. During this time they became good friends and often traveled together to music conventions and on trips to Europe, New York, Santa Fe and Canada, sharing many wonderful musical experiences.
“She inspired many students to pursue music teaching as a career and will live on in the hearts of her students,” Ek said.
Haines taught music in Ladysmith and was the director of music at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Wausau before accepting the choral director’s position at D.C. Everest, which she held for 45 years, retiring in 2008. Her influence on choral music was felt state-wide, and in recognition of her achievements, in 2011 she received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from the Wisconsin Choral Director’s Association. Another monumental honor was when her “Songspinners” female vocal group was selected to perform with other choirs at Carnegie Hall. At one time, three of her former students were choral directors at D.C. Everest, Mosinee and Wausau East.
Her contributions to the Wausau Conservatory of Music began in 1978, when she was one of the four women who fostered the idea of establishing a music school, which opened its doors in 1981, and she had been involved ever since, supporting it both financially and with direct involvement musically. For many years, she also was the musical director for many high school and community theater productions.
Haines loved to travel, attending conventions and conferences across the nation. On several occasions she chaperoned and directed choral groups that traveled to Europe. During one of those trips, she was even allowed to play the organ at Notre Dame in Paris when a group toured it. She called it an experience of a lifetime. In addition to these trips, she also took several personal trips to Europe.
An active member of the First Presbyterian Church, she served as an Elder, consistently helped with the food pantry, funeral dinners, community suppers, and played the piano for special occasions. Of course, her passion was music, and her influence will continue.
As she said, her greatest reward was “fostering the love of music in her students.” Not only did they love music, but they also loved her.
Karen is survived by a cousin, Brenda (Kirkeby) Gard, Burnsville, Minn., and several other cousins, close friends, colleagues, and countless former students.
Haines had several students who went on to become music teachers. They include Karen Peterson Tappon in Menominee, Connie (Balko) Bromley in Edmonton, Canada, Carole (Elwood) Pingel in Madison, Phyllis (Reidner) Peterson in the Fond du Lac area and Brenda (Freeman) Mayer in the Baldwin/Woodville/Unity area.
Freeman, a Ladysmith High School Class of 1961 graduate, was a senior in high school and member of the high school choir, while taking piano lessons from another teacher. One day Freeman made a call, practically begging Haines to take her on as a student.
“She said she did not want to, but she would as she knew I was going into music. I had to walk 12 blocks to school and be there at 7:30 a.m. every Tuesday morning,” said Freeman, who now lives in Balsam Lake.
Haines promptly handed Freeman a book of Mozart and one of JS Bach’s Two and Three Part Inventions and lastly a book of Contemporary Music.
“She set me up with a lesson plan, and I was underway. My parents could not believe I did what I did but after a week or so they saw a total change in my music. I stayed with her for the year and went on to college at Eau Claire,” Freeman said.
Freeman taught four years in the Baldwin-Woodville School District and 24 years in the Unity School District.
Many years passed and Freeman attended the Wisconsin School Teachers Convention in Madison, where she came in contact with Phyllis Reidner, Carole Elwood and Karen Peterson. They spotted Haines and went to greet her.
In the midst of the conversation , Freeman told Haines, “Look at what you produced in your years at Ladysmith High School.”
Haines had a lovely smile on her face, according to Freeman.
“That spoke well of her I thought. She was a definite role model and a wonderful choir director. I do have fond memories of her, and I hope in my teaching I have lived up to what she would want,” Freeman said. “I taught choirs, and it was an amazing career. I loved every minute of it.”
Cindy (Leroux) Winter, a Ladysmith High School Class of 1960 graduate, called Haines an excellent musician and a person who strived for excellence from her students. She noted students responded favorably.
At high school graduation Leroux was asked to play “The Warsaw Concerto” as a solo.
“I had it all memorized, and Ms. Haines worked with me in addition to my piano teacher, so that everything would be done well. The night of graduation came, and I was a little nervous to play at my own graduation,” Leroux said. “Even though I had the music memorized, I had the music on top of the piano. Everything went well until at one point my mind went blank. It was at the end of a movement, so I faked a chord and within 4 counts I had the music to the right spot where I could go on and never needed the music again.”
Leroux, who now lives in Minnespolis, Minn., said the next day she went to Haines to apologize, thinking she “had ruined everything.”
Haines response?
“Apologize? For what?” Leroux said she was told by Haines. “That was the slickest recovery I’ve ever seen. Last week someone forgot something while she was playing, and she cried and couldn’t go on. You did great.”
Leroux praised Haines for her character and support of students every step of the way.
“After leaving Ladysmith she went on to do many more great things in her career. The world lost a great teacher,” said Leroux.
Cumberland resident Dick Nerbun recalls when Haines was hired to teach music in Ladysmith.
Nerbun, who gave the eulogy at Haines’ funeral, cited Haines not only befriended his mother who taught high school home economics but also became his piano teacher.
Haines was at their home so often, the children started calling her their big sister.
“It was a name that she carried throughout our entire life,” Nerbun said. “What a privilege and honor to have such a wonderfully talented person as a big sister.”
The D.C. Everest High School women’s choral group, Songspinners, sang. They are currently directed by one of Haines’ former students at D. C. Everest.
A funeral service was held Tuesday, Dec. 7, at First Presbyterian Church, 406 Grant Street, Wausau, with Rev. Joy Nelson-Jeffers officiating. Burial took place on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Brainard Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.
Ek pointed to Haines’ students that went on to careers of their own in music education. Ek also felt privileged to come after Haines and come to know the music teacher as a peer during their lengthy careers.
“Karen left a lasting impression on the students she taught and selected and performed a library of quality music with her students, much of which is still in the files and performed today,” Ek said. “She inspired many to follow in her footsteps.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.