By Luke Klink
There were several reports of weather related damage when severe weather crossed Rusk County last Thursday, but the overturned signs and toppled trees likely were not the result of a tornado.
Amateur video on social media provided to regional television alleges a tornado sighted in the Conrath area during the July 8 storm. However, a National Weather Service meteorologist working that night says conditions were not favorable for producing a twister.
“The video we observed was a rain shaft with no visible rotation in the clouds above and what looked more like a spreading of wind typical of a downburst wind, with cloud bases that were higher than tornadoes typically occur in. We believe the minor damage that was reported was due to brief gusty winds from the heavy rainfall, which occurred in other parts of our coverage area as well,” said NWS meteorologist Tyler Hasenstein. “The combination of unclear video and an environment which was not considered even slightly favorable for tornadoes makes us unable to say that we had a touchdown.”
There was rotation on the radar signature, but in the case of Rusk County the closest radar at Duluth, Minn., is still observing almost 13,000 feet above ground level which is about 10,000 feet higher than what would be considered low enough for the radar to support a tornado report, according to Hasenstein
“So this rotation is merely evidence of the strength of the storm overall, not of ground level rotation,” he said.
Rusk County Emergency Management Director Tom Hall added he did not receive many reports of storm damage.
The National Weather Service reported a stock tank was lifted up and thrown a few hundred feet into another field. A cattle gate was blown away.
“The video suggests a downburst,” NWS officials reported.
According to Rusk County Sheriff’s dispatch records.
Law enforcement received a call from Chippewa County Sheriff’s office reporting straight line winds in the Bloomer and Cornell area that caused some damage without any warning. All county and city units were advised and county officers were directed to make contact with campers.
A caller advised there was a tree blocking the westbound lane near County J and Wis. 27.
A Rusk County Sheriff’s deputy reported heavy rain in the Bruce area at about 8:05 p.m.
A caller advised there was a tree down in the road on County G about 100 yards south of the stop sign in Conrath.
A Rusk County Sheriff’s deputy reported heavy rains and 20 mph winds at Wis. 27 and County P south of Ladysmith at 8:07 p.m.
A caller advised there is a blue garbage can in the middle of the road at Wis. 40 and Arthur Avenue in Bruce at 8:20 p.m.
Animal control reported hail in the Bruce area at 8:24 p.m.
An officer removed construction signs that blew over at County G and Old Airport Road south of Ladysmith at about 8:27 p.m.
A caller reported a tree on a vehicle and house roof on Market Road with no injuries at 8:38 p.m. Neighbors assisted with freeing the vehicle.
A Rusk County Sheriff’s deputy reported heavy rain and hail in the Bruce area at 9:14 p.m.
A caller advised at 11:50 p.m. there was a huge tree branch on a power line in the 1100 block of N. Alvey Street in Bruce, but it was not sparking. Xcel was contacted.
