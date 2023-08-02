Ladysmith officials are getting help with funding a planned $4.03 million reconstruction next year of Miner Avenue through the heart of the city’s downtown business district.
The city is among 21 municipalities across the state receiving a share of more than $20 million in Community Development Block Grants to help fund public improvement projects. The CDBG Public Facilities (CDBG–PF) grants are administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) for critical public infrastructure projects in low- to moderate-income communities with populations of 50,000 or fewer throughout the state.
Projects include improvements, repairs, or expansions of streets, drainage systems, water and sewer systems, sidewalks, and community facilities.
Ladysmith officials are seeking a complete rebuild of the roadway between E. Third Street at the Rusk County Government Center to W. Sixth Street at the Ladysmith Fire Hall. Work will include new sewer and water mains below ground and new asphalt, curb, gutter and sidewalk at street level.
Part of the work also includes replacing the asphalt roadway on E. Second Street between Miner and Lake avenues, that was not part of a street reconstruction south of there several years ago.
Preliminary engineering and grant application work for the Miner Avenue reconstruction started last year.
City officials are facing the need for improving century old water and sewer main infrastructure below ground and deteriorating asphalt and driving conditions on the roadway.
This CDBG will cover a significant portion of the Miner Avenue project, according to Mayor Bob Grotzinger.
“These grants allow the city to undertake larger much needed projects,” Grotzinger said.
In the past the city has used CDBG funds for reconstruction of Fritz and Worden avenues.
Gov. Tony Evers announced the awards last week.
“These pivotal projects will help our communities build for the future, improve public services, and provide family-sustaining jobs,” Evers said. “We’re continuing our work to build the infrastructure we need to support a 21st-century workforce and 21st-century economy in communities across our state. With these latest grants, we’re proud to invest in public safety and other critical improvement projects to help enhance the lives of Wisconsinites every day.”
Several construction decisions already have been made.
City Administrator Alan Christianson, Jr. confirmed existing street lights would remain and not replaced. He also said existing trees would be removed and not immediately replaced.
In April, MSA Engineering provided the city’s Public Works Committee with large, medium and small tree replacement recommendations and shrub guide. Committee members reviewed the recommendations and discussed candidates like Ginkgo Tree, Linden and Japanese Lilac. After discussing these possible trees the committee favored not including trees in the current plans. The plans will include the 3’x 3’ concrete tree locations in the sidewalk for possible tree planting at a later date. The committee approved proceeding without replacing the trees on Miner Ave from E. Third to W. Sixth streets. Concrete Cut-outs will remain for possible tree planting.
Christianson confirmed special assessments that will be charged to street front property owners have yet to be determined. Special assessments are used to repay borrowing associated with curb, gutter, sewer, water and sidewalk improvements based on feet of frontage for a property.
The city must match the CDBG amount, which is $500,000 from the municipality.
“Obviously on a $4 million project, the $500, 000 will be surpassed,” Christianson said.
City officials also are waiting to hear on funding applications filed with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, which provides low interest loans and grants in the form of principle forgiveness.
Wisconsin receives Community Development Block Grant funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and distributes those funds toward public facility, housing, and economic development projects that benefit individuals with low to moderate incomes. A total of $31,605,549 in match funding from applicants will be leveraged with the CDBG–PF 2023 awards.
“This latest round of investments will provide much-needed repairs and improvements, make it possible for residents to get to work safely and stay healthy, and for communities to be able to build new fire stations and facilities,” said Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld. “The CDBG-PF grant program is critical for our smaller communities and will help us build for the future.”
Communities receiving a combined $20,088,469 in grants include:
City of Antigo — $1 million for street and utility infrastructure improvements
City of Barron — $1 million for street and utility infrastructure improvements
Village of Bloomington — $1 million for utility infrastructure improvements
Village of Dresser — $1 million for utility infrastructure improvements
Village of Ferryville — $1 million for lift station and sanitary sewer improvements
Town of Fremont — $1 million for a new fire station and community center
Village of Granton — $1 million for utility infrastructure improvements
City of Hayward — $1 million for utility infrastructure improvements
City of Hurley — $1 million for utility infrastructure improvements
City of Juneau — $988,936 for utility infrastructure improvements
Village of LaFarge — $1 million for utility infrastructure improvements
City of Ladysmith — $1 million for utility infrastructure improvements
Village of Livingston — $1 million for utility infrastructure improvements
Village of Mount Sterling — $621,333 for sanitary sewer and wastewater treatment improvement
City of Park Falls — $1 million for development of a downtown plaza
City of Shawano — $1 million for utility infrastructure improvements
Town of Silver Cliff — $1 million for a new fire station
City of Stanley — $478,200 for utility and infrastructure improvements
City of Washburn — $1 million for utility and infrastructure improvements
Village of West Baraboo — $1 million for utility and infrastructure improvements
Village of Wheeler — $1 million for new water well and existing well improvements.
