Voters will head to the polls next Tuesday to cast ballots in the Partisan Primary for the fall election.
State election officials are encouraging voters to wear a face covering at the polls on Aug. 11 but say they legally can’t refuse a ballot to those who do not wear a mask.
The state is under a mask mandate after Governor Tony Evers issued an order last Thursday requiring everyone ages 5 and up to wear one when inside public buildings due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Wisconsin Election Commission voted last week to recommend wearing masks at polling places. However, by law, poll workers can’t refuse to give ballots to voters who choose not to wear a face covering, according to WEC spokesman Reid Magney.
“You should be allowed to vote and we’ve instructed poll workers they can’t refuse someone a ballot,” Magney said.
Poll workers still may ask voters to briefly lower their masks to confirm a voter’s identity.
“Voters should not be routinely asked to lower their masks but if they are they shouldn’t take offense to it, poll workers are just trying to do their jobs,” Magney said.
Rusk County municipalities have been provided with face shields, sanitizer and pens so far, according to County Clerk Loren Beebe.
In a second round of supplies municipalities will be given masks, additional sanitizing products and signage for: entrance, social distancing, poll book and photo ID. There will also be a registration table and painters tape to mark the floors with and other relevant areas.
“They are also being provided with a checklist of helpful preparations for polling location setup and poll worker screener for COVID-19,” Beebe said.
More than 330,000 voters statewide have already returned their absentee ballots for the Partisan Primary, according to the Elections Commission website.
By Monday morning, 836,469 absentee ballot applications have been reported received by municipal clerks. Those clerks also report sending 821,378 ballots and receiving 331,097 back.
Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief elections official, urged voters to return their absentee ballots as soon as possible to ensure they are received by the deadline of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11.
“We want everyone’s vote to count, so complete and mail your absentee ballot as soon as possible,” Wolfe said. “The post office advises it may take a week for mail to get from you to your clerk’s office, so don’t wait.”
Wolfe said that if voters are concerned their ballot won’t arrive at their clerk’s office in time, they should make arrangements to drop their ballot off at the clerk’s office or at the polling place on Election Day.
Wolfe also encouraged voters who have not already returned their absentee ballots to make sure the return envelope is signed and properly witnessed. Witnesses are required to sign the envelope and provide an address, and if either is missing, the ballot cannot be counted.
In a partisan primary, voters may vote in only one party’s primary.
There are multiple county and state races on the ballot, none of which are contested.
On the Democrat ticket:
U.S. Congress District 7 Representative — Tricia Zunker.
Wisconsin Assembly District 87 Representative — Richard Pulcher.
Rusk County District Attorney — Annette Barna.
Rusk County Clerk — Loren Beebe.
Rusk County Treasurer — Write-in.
Rusk County Register of Deeds — Judith Srp.
On the Republican ticket:
U.S. Congress District 7 Representative — Tom Tiffany.
Wisconsin Assembly District 87 Representative — James Edming.
Rusk County District Attorney — Write-in.
Rusk County Clerk — Connie Meyer.
Rusk County Treasurer — Verna Nielsen.
Rusk County Register of Deeds — Mary Berg.
Also on the ballot is the Constitution Party Primary that has no candidates named for any of the races.
Partisan Primary turnout is normally significantly lower than general election turnout, which can be driven by whether there are any competitive statewide office or congressional office primaries on the ballot. In 2020 there are no statewide office primaries on the ballot, which may affect overall turnout.
Registered voters can still request absentee ballots through MyVote Wisconsin, https://myvote.wi.gov. While the legal deadline to request an absentee ballot is Thursday, August 6, Wolfe urged anyone who plans to vote by absentee vote to make their request as soon as possible because it can take approximately one week for an absentee ballot to reach a voter through the mail, and also that much time for the ballot to be returned via mail.
Voters can also request absentee ballots by mailing, emailing or faxing their municipal clerk’s office. You can find your clerk’s contact information on MyVote Wisconsin. These requests must be accompanied by a copy of your photo ID. If you already have a photo ID on file from previous absentee requests under your current registration, you will not need to provide it again.
In-person absentee voting is also now available in municipal clerks’ offices. Local hours and locations will vary, so voters interested in voting in-person absentee should check with their clerks’ offices. Some clerks offer in-person voting by appointment only.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m.to 8 p.m.
The Fall General Election Nov. 3 is for President, U.S. Representative, even-numbered Wisconsin State Senate seats, all Wisconsin Assembly seats and all District Attorneys. Election of other county races and a special election for Ladysmith Mayor also will be held at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.