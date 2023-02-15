10 YEARS AGO (2013)
The Ladysmith City Council voted to hire an engineering firm to draft construction plans for comprehensive upgrades to the city’s wastewater treatment plant. Cost of the study was estimated at $87,000.
The Ladysmith Lions Club was expanding its popular “Fun on the Frozen Flambeau” to include live music, fireworks and family-oriented events.
An initial appearance was scheduled for a 57-year-old Ladysmith man charged with negligent use of a dangerous weapon in connection with the stabbing of a man in Ladysmith on Feb. 3.
A 21-year-old Ladysmith woman was charged with leaving her children, ages 1 and 2, locked in a room so she could spend some “me time” with friends. A plea agreement had been reached in the case.
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
The Ladysmith City Council approved final application for a $1.25 million Community Development Block Grant for a new fire hall and ambulance garage.
Town of Flambeau residents living near a proposed new city well at the old ranger station asked questions and voiced concerns about how the well would impact their private wells.
The Minnesota Ballet Company of Duluth was to perform at a benefit for local tornado victims. The event was arranged by the Flambeau Valley Arts Assn.
Bruce skater Jill Mollet won two medals in figure skating events at the Badger State Games in Wausau.
30 YEARS AGO (1993)
The City of Ladysmith was proposing a 45 percent hike in water rates. Also proposed was a $6 quarterly refuse charge.
Rusk County’s unemployment in December was 6.6 percent, highest in the 10-county northwest region. A hundred jobs were lost when the paper mill closed in August.
The Ladysmith Police & Fire Commission was to discuss a strip search of Ladysmith High School wrestlers conducted by a city police officer.
Ladysmith native Anne Wallace, a senior medical student at UW-Madison, returned from Zambia, Africa, where she worked at a rural hospital.
Pat Reidy, vice president of development at Mount Senario College, accepted a position with the University of Wisconsin Foundation in Madison.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Zenkowich and their four children escaped from the second story of their home in Weyerhaeuser after being awakened by a smoke alarm. They climbed down a rope ladder suspended from an upstairs window. The home was gutted by fire.
Rusk County Board members were updated on planning for a new jail.
The county received word that the federal government would fund 80 percent of the cost of a new bridge across the Flambeau River on County I north of Tony.
The Ladysmith Fire Dept. was using new equipment for filling tanks with compressed air. The breathing apparatus was used by firemen inside smoky buildings.
Servite Sisters were celebrating the 750th anniversary of the founding of their order in Florence in 1233.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)
By an 11-10 vote the Rusk County Board backed a plan to construct a $2 million 50-bed hospital addition onto St. Joseph on the Flambeau Nursing Home in Ladysmith. The board also voted to buy the existing hospital and nursing home from the Servants of Mary for $1.75 million.
After seven years of waiting, Theresa Doughty of Ladysmith spoke to her husband, Lt. Col. Dan Doughty, who was among 115 prisoners of war released from Hanoi on Feb. 11, 1973. The call was placed from the Philippines, where the former POWs were flown. She saw her 39-year-old husband on TV when he stepped off the plane at Clark Air Force Base.
Despite strong winds, there was a good turnout for the seventh Lake Flambeau Snowmobile Derby.
The Ladysmith Kiwanis Club organized a Circle K Chapter at Mount Senario College.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
A site for the campus of Mount Senario College was selected, and plans were proceeding to construct a million dollar building.
In a two-hour session the Ladysmith City Council discussed the possibility of a new city hall to be located in a portion of the proposed annex to the Rusk County Courthouse.
Approximately 66 percent of Rusk County residents took the oral polio vaccine offered at clinics throughout the county.
Receiving their 1st Class badges at a Boy Scout court of honor were David Anderson, Joe Rogers and David Hunt. Tom Krenzelok received his 2nd Class badge.
Joe Moreau, Jr., of Ladysmith was looking for new subscribers on his “St. Paul Dispatch” and “Pioneer Press” paper routes as he was vying for a 13-day trip to Switzerland offered by the paper to the top carrier.
W.F. Pagel, who came to Ladysmith in 1908 and worked as a barber and salesman, died at age 82. He was the father of Dr. Howard Pagel.
70 YEARS AGO (1953)
A $600,000 improvement of Wis. 27 from Ladysmith north to the Sawyer County line came a step closer to reality when the Rusk County Board approved a preliminary survey.
William Hurley bought the old Rusk County Airport in the Town of Grant for $4,000. The county had purchased the tract in June of 1945. The new airport was near the REA dam and flowage.
Adolph Peterson, one of Glen Flora’s oldest residents, died at his home in the village. He was 90 years old. He came to Glen Flora 60 years ago.
Two early residents of Ladysmith died. They were Mrs. Lester Clark, who came here as a bride in the early 1900s, and Ivan Lepley, who moved here as a child in 1901.
There were objections to establishing a state prison camp at the site of the old CCC camp on Connor’s Lake in Sawyer County.
Total collections for the March of Dimes in Ladysmith could surpass $7,000, according to fund drive chairman Jim Cleary.
80 YEARS AGO (1943)
Word was received of the death of Stephen Kmosena, Ladysmith man, who was killed in action in the South Pacific on Dec. 26. He was a 1932 graduate of Ladysmith High School.
Superintendent of schools Marshall Lewis told the Civic Club that in 1942 Ladysmith Schools had the best staffing in history, but resignations for wartime service badly depleted the staff and good replacements were hard to come by.
Rationing of shoes went into effect. The rules permitted purchase of three pairs of shoes annually.
A crew of 14 men was harvesting ice in Ladysmith. J.F. Buchholz reported that the ice was 26 inches thick and very clear.
Cadet Clayton Biller was nearing his coveted silver pilot’s wings and a 2nd lieutenant commission. He was training in Pampa, Texas.
90 YEARS AGO (1933)
One-third of the lumber in the Bissell mill lumber yard in Ladysmith was destroyed by a fire Feb. 14. Four acres of lumber in the 10-acre yard went up in smoke. The loss was placed at $35,000.
Edward Fedde filed an application for a license to sell beer in the city in anticipation of national and state legislation that would legalize beer after 13 years of prohibition.
A state milk pool urged farmers not to deliver milk to creameries to force higher prices.
The Soo Line had a crew filling the ice houses in the Weyerhaeuser rail yard.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)
Unanimous support was expressed at the annual meeting of the Congregational Church for erection of a new edifice. A committee was formed. It was proposed to use part of the existing church in the new structure.
Heavy snow drifts created by a 40 mile per hour gale paralyzed Soo Line train service through Ladysmith. The last train through on the north-south line was passenger train No. 18, the southbound limited, which came through Tuesday night. For the next two days north-south traffic was virtually at a standsill. Eastbound limited passenger train No. 8 was two hours late Tuesday night, and westbound limited No. 7 was seven hours late the following morning. Local passenger trains Nos. 84 and 85 did not run due to the storm.
Henry Lewin, 30, Ladysmith businessman and graduate of Ladysmith High School, died unexpectedly from diabetes. He took over his father’s clothing business in 1910 after the death of his father.
A young people’s branch of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union was formed in Ladysmith.
The Civic Association gathered for an oyster supper. Following their business meeting, they listened to a radio concert arranged by the Ladysmith Radio Shop.
W.R. Coleman was the new proprietor of the Cozy Cafe in Ladysmith.
110 YEARS AGO (1913)
Installation of the massive vault doors completed the new State Bank of Ladysmith. The bank was to move across the street from its old building (now Dr. Ostenso’s office) into the new impressive granite-faced building (which was later occupied by the Pioneer National Bank).
The A.M. Crandell Store just west of Crane was destroyed by fire, along with all the contents.
A crew from the Flambeau River Lumber Co. was putting in “jam piers” above the railroad bridge near the sawmill to hold logs back and take strains off booms near the mill. Some of those booms had broken, resulting in considerable loss of logs.
120 YEARS AGO (1903)
J.L. Ryall was to begin general delivery in Ladysmith, delivering goods from all general stores.
The Central Hotel in Ladysmith was about finished and had all the guests it could accommodate. In about two weeks another 10 rooms were to be ready. The hotel was the only first-class $2 a day establishment in the city. It had telephone, electric lights, electric bells bathrooms and hot and cold water.
Ladysmith was to host a declamation contest involving students from Gates County.
