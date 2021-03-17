A Glen Flora man entered into a plea acceptance agreement in Rusk County Circuit Court after his involvement in a domestic abuse incident.
Monday, March 15, Jesse D. Madlon, 43, appeared virtually in Rusk County Circuit Court to enter a plea on a deferred acceptance plea. Madlon was initially charged with one felony count of strangulation and suffocation, one felony count of substantial battery with intended bodily harm and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. Each of the charges had modifiers of domestic abuse assessments and domestic abuse.
The deferred acceptance of plea agreement accepted by the court is valid for two years and if Madlon successfully completes the conditions during that time, the court will amend the charge of substantial battery to a county battery ordinance. The other two charges were dismissed and read in.
The agreement requires Madlon to continue anger management counseling, not commit any violations and have no verbally or physically abusive contact with any minor child.
If Madlon is unsuccessful during the two year time frame, his plea will be moved to a guilty plea and he will return to court for sentencing.
According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 24 at 9:42 p.m. a Rusk County deputy met with a mother at Marshfield Medical Center – Ladysmith after receiving a call saying her son had been had been struck with a dog leash and possibly had broken ribs.
The deputy met with a family member who had injuries from the victim after she attempted to assist Madlon with taking the victim’s phone away as a punishment.
During the altercation, Madlon admitted he had struck the victim with a dog leash for discipline reasons, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim showed the deputy marks on his back while in the Emergency Room. There were several red and swollen marks about one inch wide and several inches long. The victim also said Madlon had put both hands about his neck and choked him. To break free from being choked, the victim allegedly bit Madlon.
At the residence, the deputy was shown a dog leash about six feet long and one inch wide. The victim and another family member reported to the deputy that Madlon, in the last two days, had chased the victim with a stick in the yard and a frying pan in the home, according to the criminal complaint.
Madlon is scheduled for a review hearing on August 23.
