The Rusk County Community Foundation made its annual Report to the Community last Thursday with leaders noting the organization’s assets it manages grew by 1.78 percent to $3.54 million in 2022 compared with about $3.48 million the prior year. This modest growth during a slowing economy this year followed a year of tremendous asset gains of 32.61 percent in 2021.
About 50 people turned out for the event, held Nov. 10, that was also presented live on-line.
The foundation is a non-profit, tax-exempt organization that was established to provide professionally managed services by which individuals, families and businesses can contribute through lifetime and estate gifts for the betterment of their Rusk County communities. Donors have the flexibility to direct their gifts toward special projects or areas of interest. They may also direct their gifts to where community needs are greatest, as identified by the board. It supports the charitable, religious and other nonprofit organizations in the county.
The foundation is not like other charitable organizations in the Rusk County area and does not compete with them because it does not engage in traditional fundraising. An endowment is a fund that is kept in perpetuity. The original contribution is invested and only the investment income and gains are used to support the charitable grants each year. The original contribution stays intact and continues to grow and generate money to grant.
The foundation often provides grants to local non-profits to help them carry out their work in the community. While most charitable organizations exist to support the needs of a single cause, the foundation exists to support many causes
The foundation, now in its 15th year, currently manages 31 funds. To date, it has granted a total of $599,383. It estimates between $6 million and $7 million in “expectancies” from future estate gifts.
Rusk County Community Foundation Treasurer Kevin Smith told the audience the foundation brings together people who care with causes in the community that matter. Its assets are professionally managed.
“Each fund is set up with its own mission according to each donor’s wishes,” Smith said. “It is not money. It is blessings and the activities that are taking place.”
A $10,000 matching grant opportunity is being provided through anonymous donors to help the foundation continue to grow and grant. The match maximum is $1,000 per gift.
Board member Jackie Pederson called the matching grant an opportunity to “double the difference into our community.” She encouraged people to make contributions or even start their own fund.
Newly elected foundation Board Chairman Bob Lecheler told the audience the organization was launched to improve the community through permanent endowments and grant giving. He praised Gordy and Bev Dukerschein for being instrumental in the foundation’s beginnings and ongoing success.
“Their generous contributions of time and treasure have established a foundation that continues to grow and have a lasting impact,” said Lecheler who is succeeding outgoing chairman Bev Dukerschein..
The foundation is a critical time of growth leading to the need for significant change, according to Lecheler.
The board recently hired Carolyn Forde as its new part time executive director. Her role will be to coordinate the many tasks of the foundation including organizing clerical duties, growing the donor base and promoting the foundation.
Outgoing foundation Board Chairman Bev Dukerschein noted the organization’s success. It starts with gratitude, she said.
“From the donors who feel blessed and inspired to give back to their community to the appreciative non-profit organizations on the receiving end, gratitude is what has fueled our foundation,” Dukerschein said. The foundation’s annual Heart of Gold Award also was presented at the event. This year’s recipient is Ladysmith resident George Lawrence.
George and Anita Lawrence moved to Ladysmith in 1989 with their children Lisa, Joe and Becky. They soon joined Hope Lutheran Church, where George accepted a maintenance position, which he held until 2016. As a member of Hope Lutheran, George taught Sunday School and Wednesday School and served on various committees. He helped coordinate fellowship activities and the Hope Farmers’ Market Booth. He is currently a leader of the new GriefShare support program. He also visits the homebound and care center residents to serve communion.
In the community, George has been involved with Kinship, Power House, Raising Highly Capable Kids, Flambeau Valley Truth Seekers and Imago Dei Academy. He looks for ways to help out his friends, neighbors and strangers with chores and meals, or with getting to appointments. He works tirelessly in support of others and is often seen recruiting volunteers or participating in fund-raising activities for various non-profits in the area.
Internationally, George and his family helped fund the drilling of a water well for a Kenyan village. In 2018, the Anita and George Lawrence Covenant Fund was established with the Rusk County Community Foundation as a Designated Endowment Fund through the Ladysmith Educational Enrichment Fund. He also donates to many other area non-profits.
In making the presentation to Lawrence, George was described as “a man of strong faith” with “a heart for the elderly.”
“When George sees a need he gets involved and finds a solution,” Foundation Secretary Aileen Tauchen said. “George Lawrence is kind to all, generous with his time and energy, works to create positive change, inspires others to get involved, and looks for opportunities to be of service to others.”
The award recipient chooses a non-profit organization in the community to present a $1,000 stipend from the foundation. Lawrence directed these funds go to Imago Dei Academy, a new faith-based private school in the community.
“He does what he does not to get recognition or applause, but because it is the right thing to do,” Tauchen said.
Lawrence received a standing ovation.
“There is nothing that I have done to deserve this award,” Lawrence said. “We have all been commissioned to love and serve each other, to serve our brothers and sisters, in this world.”
Jacob Smith, a member of the leadership board of Imago Dei Academy Director thanked Lawrence making the donation to the school. He called Lawrence “somebody who can be counted on.”
“The world needs more people like George,” Smith said.
