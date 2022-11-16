Heart of Gold Award

Rusk County Community Foundation board member Aileen Tauchen presents the Heart of Gold Award to this year’s recipient, George Lawrence, of Ladysmith. The organization held its annual Report to the Community on Thursday, Nov. 10.

The Rusk County Community Foundation made its annual Report to the Community last Thursday with leaders noting the organization’s assets it manages grew by 1.78 percent to $3.54 million in 2022 compared with about $3.48 million the prior year. This modest growth during a slowing economy this year followed a year of tremendous asset gains of 32.61 percent in 2021.

About 50 people turned out for the event, held Nov. 10, that was also presented live on-line.

