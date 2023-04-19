Ladysmith officials have not drafted specific plans for cleaning up storm damage that has piled up from a series of severe winter storms, but that hasn’t stopped city residents from already heaping their debris at curbsides.
City residents began piling the brush in earnest along curbsides last week, when temperatures passed 80 degrees.
In the meantime, city leaders are anticipating getting to the debris no later than after Memorial Day, May 29.
“On a normal winter we don’t do brush pick-up until a week after Memorial Day, which is the end of May because we spend so much time in the parks and cemetery getting ready for Memorial Day,” Gorsegner said. “It is usually starting the Tuesday after Memorial Day.”
There are a lot of branches and brush down, according to Ald. Marty Reynolds.
“My concern would just be we make sure people know ahead of time so they get a chance to start putting stuff out and making sure it is not sitting there over Memorial Day weekend,” Reynolds said.
Gorsegner said his department has fielded numerous calls on this topic each day. He expressed gratitude for the many organizations willing to pitch in and help. This extra volunteer help could allow clean-up to happen sooner, but it it too early to make such a promise.
“Obviously, the weather, as everybody knows, turned in a matter of days. There was 30 inches of snow a couple days ago, and now it is expected to go away,” Gorsegner said. “If we didn’t get some of this volunteer help to help us get the parks and cemetery done quicker than we normally could anticipate then it is possible we could do an earlier pick up.”
Gorsegner told the council it is difficult to promise exactly when the cleanup will occur.
“The only thing I can promise is we will do it that Tuesday after Memorial Day. Could we get to it earlier? It is possible, and if we did there is plenty of brush out there,” Gorsegner said. “If we got to it a week early we are not going to get it all done in a week.”
Reynolds agreed with that assessment.
“I think everybody else knows that,” Reynolds said.
Gorsegner told the council his department is currently planning to start brush pickup the Tuesday after Memorial Day weekend and “start hitting it hot and heavy.”
“That is the only thing we can guarantee,” Gorsegner said.
Gorsegner credited local groups that have volunteered to help. He was asked to coordinate cleanup efforts.
“If they want to come in and get it pulled to the roads, we can get our guys in with the chipper and do the chipping. “As far as the cemeteries and the parks that is about as much coordination as we need,” Gorsegner said.
Gorsegner said the work would take two public works employees with a chipper to assist with volunteers bringing debris to the curbs. He added the piles could also be left over a weekend for city crews to get to work on a Monday.
“It would save us lots of labor, definitely,” Gorsegner said.
Ald. Nathan Johnson wanted to make sure city residents knew when the cleanup would happen.
“Is there any way on top of that we can get out a public announcement or something for that day through the city?” Johnson said.
Public Works Assistant Director Doug Parker said an announcement is possible, but he questioned how much equipment would be needed. He also expressed concern for possible injury.
“I am worried about too much equipment and too many people,” Parker said. “If they are topping some trees and cutting some limbs out of them, you certainly don’t want them coming down and harming somebody else. There needs to be some coordination between the groups.”
Parker would like to see each volunteer group designated to specific areas to reduce injury risk.
Currently, the fire department is the only group to make an official offer to volunteer in Memorial Park.
“That is the only official group we have. There has been other talk but no one else has actually come and said they have people willing to help and give a hand,” Gorsegner said.
“Maybe that is because they don’t understand that might be the way to do it. You certainly don’t want people spreading out throughout the city,” Reynolds said.
A brush drop off site was suggested.
Gorsegner opposed this suggestion, saying it could become a drop-off point for unwanted items. He said such a site could become a jumbled mess that can’t be chipped. Then, the city will be forced to pay to haul away the waste. He added a drop site would require staffing so it is not abused.
“I understand there is a lot of brush out there, more than I have ever seen for sure. We will get to it,” Gorsegner said. “That is the concern. For us to deal with it is almost just as time consuming to have it in a big pile for us to have to dispose of it somehow later. It is almost as time consuming on our part if we go around town and pick it up in an orderly manner. I understand there is not a good answer.”
