By Luke Klink
Four candidates are running for Ladysmith School Board with three incumbents and one challenger on the ballot in the Spring Election. Incumbents Jen Pearson, Gerard Schueller, Jeff Wallin and challenger Laurie Keeble face off on Tuesday, April 4.
Jennifer Pearson
Jennifer Pearson, 52, lives at 601 W. Fifth St. N.
Jen and husband, Monte, have lived in Ladysmith for 30 years. They have two children. She works for WW Grainger as a field sales representative.
Pearson recognized early that if there is time to complain about your city, school or career, a person can make changes by being proactive.
“With this ideology, I ran for and became a city alderperson in Ladysmith. I learned a lot about how our city functions and how to make necessary changes,” Pearson said.
Officials do make decisions and make recommendations, but the people of Ladysmith have the true power to make change, according to Pearson.
If you want your voice heard, you need to be proactive, ask the tough questions, and vote for people who have the community’s best intentions in mind,” Pearson said.
Pearson believes safety and well-being of children is a top priority.
“They need to be physically and emotionally safe to learn and grow into supportive members of society,” Pearson said. “I asked the school board last year, before I was elected, to consider assigning a safety resource officer into our schools. I worked with Ladysmith Police Chief Kevin Julian on how we could make this happen, and I had the privilege to vote on this decision once I was elected, in which the decision was passed.”
“The construction plans also have some safety initiatives that I’d like to see through as well. Fiscal responsibility is also a top priority in my mind for a school board member,” Pearson said.
Secondly, Pearson believes she as a parent is the best advocate for her child.
“I want to know what our kids are learning and how it prepares them for life after high school whether it is college, military, trade school or workforce,” Pearson said. “I would like to see our education professionals form more partnerships to show students what is available to them.”
Lastly, Pearson wants to see improvement of our overall culture at the school.
“The struggles from COVID-19 have been hard on students and staff,” Pearson said. “I’d like to put more focus and energy on mental health concerns and growing a positive culture. I would like to work with our guidance counselors and teachers to understand what is and isn’t working.”
She added children need to know they are being supported and staff need to know they are appreciated.
“Team building and some fun activities that bring us together is a starting point,” Pearson said.
Gerard Schueller
Schueller, 66, is married with no children. He lives at 615 Phillips Ave. E, Ladysmith. He is a high school graduate. His previously served on the Ladysmith Common Council and is currently on the Ladysmith School Board.
Schueller believes the top three issues facing the school district are making sure the referendum building projects are completed, addressing mental health needs of students and test scores.
Schueller said he would like to keep a close eye on the construction with the project manager. He didn’t want to see corners being cut. He also wants to make sure the site is filled correctly with good material to avoid future settling problems/
“I’d like to go out and walk around, keeping track of it and making sure they are doing what the contract says,” Schueller said.
To address student mental health, Gerard said the school district needs more funding. He added the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on students and parents. As a long-time school bus driver for the district, Schueller said “the more you are there, the more you see.”
“I have been around school for many years and worked at the school for 29 years,” Schueller said. “As many years as I have been at the schools you try to be a friend and help the students when they need something.”
On test scores, Schueller would like to see ways of motivating learners to better themselves.
“COVID affected test results, but maybe now the test scores will come back,” Schueller said.
Schueller noted he has stepped up in other ways including donating toward having a hypnotist come to project graduation during a “lock-in” event. He added, “You do it for the kids.”
Schueller called it “making decisions by common sense.” He added, “One board member can’t change everything on their own.”
“We need the full board to work together to make things happen. It takes all board members to make things happen,” Schueller said.
Jeff Wallin
Wallin lives at 1305 Old 8 Road, Ladysmith. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stout with a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics. He currently works out of his home where he develops and maintains software applications to support 12 manufacturing locations for a company called Arclin. Overall, Wallin has served 15 years on the Ladysmith School Board. He has three of four daughters who have already graduated from Ladysmith High School, and one will be a senior next year.
“As a taxpayer, parent and member of the community, I want to continue serving the community, students and staff,” Wallin said. “The benefit of having longevity on the board is that I have good insight into the issues we are facing. With my years of experience on the board, I have learned that schools face new and old challenges every day.”
Wallin lists the top three issues as completing the referendum projects on time and within the budget, retaining staff and addressing staffing shortages and providing students with a current and innovative foundation to move forward successfully after high school.
On completing the referendum projects on time and within the budget, Wallin said school officials have to make sure the projects address building needs, are fiscally responsible and are completed timely.
On retaining staff and addressing staffing shortages, Wallin said teachers are leaving the profession in record numbers. He expressed concern about retaining high quality staff and recruiting new ones.
“We need to install pride back into the profession and reward teachers for their hard work. When we lose quality staff, the students suffer and their education suffers,” Wallin said.
On providing students with a current and innovative foundation to move forward successfully after high school, Wallin said the group of diverse students that attends Ladysmith schools should receive innovative and appropriate education to make sure they have a strong foundation to leave the public school environment.
“Whether they continue their education after high school or not, they deserve to gain foundational skills through their education,” Wallin said.
Some students will start a new job, continue their education at tech schools, enlist in the armed services or attend college, according to Wallin.
“Regardless, they will need a foundation of skills to succeed,” Wallin said. “With declining enrollment, providing a strong academic foundation is going to become very challenging as funding declines with the enrollment. We need to be smart and efficient with our resources.”
Laurie Keeble
Keeble lives in Ladysmith. She and Woody have two children and a grandson.
Keeble worked as a teacher for the School District of Ladysmith for 31 years before retiring in 2021.
The three top issues for Keeble are to get and retain quality teachers for the betterment of district students academic success, transparency and operating within the district’s budget.
“As a board member everything needs to be transparent to the public,” Keeble said. “After all, we work for the voters.
She called “balancing the budget and living within our means” vital to the district.
“In addition, our district needs to go back to quarters and semesters to better utilize the current staff and to maximize student learning,” Keeble said. “We don’t have enough staff to do trimesters they way they were designed to be done.”
Keeble added district officials need to look financially at all spending and make logical decisions on what is best for student learning and their success in school and in a community.
Polls will be open on Election Day, Tuesday, April 4, from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.