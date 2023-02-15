American Rescue Plan Act

At the Jan. 23, meeting, the Rusk County Board gave the rubber stamp on a resolution regarding several projects funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The American Rescue Plan act was signed into law on March 11, 2021 by President Joe Biden. It provided economic stimulus to aid in the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Rusk County received a total of $2,753,910 from ARPA. To date the funds have been spent as follows:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.