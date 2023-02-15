At the Jan. 23, meeting, the Rusk County Board gave the rubber stamp on a resolution regarding several projects funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The American Rescue Plan act was signed into law on March 11, 2021 by President Joe Biden. It provided economic stimulus to aid in the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rusk County received a total of $2,753,910 from ARPA. To date the funds have been spent as follows:
The Finance Committee approved spending $81,586.07 on a courtroom sound system on July. 15, 2021.
On Aug. 24, 2021, the County Board approved spending $225,000 on Command Central Voting machines. They approved spending $50,000 on a wage study the same day.
The Property Committee approved spending $13,200 on the board walk on Trails End and $11,664.75 on a Fairgrounds sound system on Nov. 12, 2021. On Dec. 10. 2021 they approved $8,730 on Courthouse water fountains.
On Mar. 1, 2022, the County Board approved a master plan for a space and facility assessment costing $40,000.
The Property Committee approved two new servers for the IT department on April 8, 2022 costing $232,382.40. On May 13, 2022, they approved a LCDD ariel topography and air web base for $66,693.75 and LCDD GPS unit for $13,000. On Sept. 9, 2022, the Property Committee also approved spending on a south tower for the sheriff’s department for $20,000.
On Sept. 15, 2022, the Finance Committee approved $15,000 for an election kit that included tallying of results and reporting.
On Oct. 14, 2022, the Property Committee approved numerous projects. They approved two upgrades for the circuit court courtroom for $4,218, a maintenance truck with a plow for $58,000, a ROD back scanning project for $44,815.11, an IT IP camera project for $120,000, IT server room hardware posts for $10,000, an IT cyber security assessment for $18,000, and an IT disaster recovery project for $95,000.
The Property Committee also made approvals for the Fairgrounds the next month on Nov. 11, 2022 including plans for the restrooms for $8,000, exterior work on the log building for $15,000 and rerouting the electrical system for $5,000. Also on this date they approved $55,000 for a log pavilion at Trail’s End.
On Jan. 19, 2023, the Finance Committee approved rehabbing the Fairgrounds grandstand for $290,000, seven sets of portable bleachers for $40,000, and additional sound upgrades for Courtroom 2 for $63,421.54.
The County Board passed an approval for this resolution with a total of thirteen ayes and five nays. The County has approximately $1,150,198.38 remaining from the American Rescue Plan Act. The resolution states the county will use the funds for a variety of projects consistent with the ARPA regulations and reporting requirements. All Rusk County departments are encouraged to submit proposals for projects. However, no information on how the remaining funds will be spent is available yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.