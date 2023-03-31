Communities across this nation are facing a overload of pet animals. Too many dogs and cats are unwanted. Recently, you might of seen how a German shepard was abandoned on the roadside, running after the car as his previous owner was driving away. One of my rescued dogs, Molly was abandoned on the roadside, afraid, hungry, longing for a good home. She was treated like disposable animal instead of living creatures.
Thousands of animal companions are abandoned when owners tire of caring for them. Unwanted litters are left at doorsteps or along roadsides. Every year in the U.S. approximately 5.5 million animals (no fault of their own) are humanely euthanized because lasting loving homes cannot be found.
You can help end this tragedy by making sure your animal companion doesn’t contribute to the surplus of cats and dogs. Have your animal companion spayed and neutered by a veterinarian. If you let your animal breed, you may find homes for that litter. But what happens when each of those puppies and kittens has a litter, and when each of those litters produce more litters? The cycle never stops.
Help reduce the pet over-population so that each animal gets the care and respect it deserves.
In conclusion, I know I sound like a broken record but I still hear stories about unwanted litters.
I would like to take this opportunity to comment on a email he sent Congressman Tom Tiffany sent out. Tom Tiffany is asking for your opinion on wolf hunting.
He claims that his approach to the “problem” is based on science”. The email was phrased like he’s already has made up his mind.
DNR introduces wolves to Wisconsin 25 years ago and it turned into a “problem”. Their solution is to round them up, shoot them all. To add insult to injury, “based on science” the DNR is allowing hunting dogs to chase down wolves. Six dogs against one wolf.
When the DNR introduced wolves to Wisconsin, they knew full well that it was going to turn into a problem
and they could parlay this into a money making scheme. Not to benefit animals, but find additional revenue for their salaries, health insurance, retirement benefits, cell phones, gas for their trucks ect. Like most of their revenue, it’s made on the backs of animals.
Through his email Congressman Tiffany wants us believe his wolf over population solution is based on, “science”. Their, “science” is to ramp up the slaughter of wolves to feed hunter’s ego’s. I’ll just bet all their, “scientists” are all financed through pro-hunting pro-gun advocates.
The humane way of dealing with the wolf over population (that the DNR created) is called immunocontraception. The Humane Society of the United States believes immunocontraception can offer a humane-non lethal solution to animal population. Immunocontraception is already used to on wild horses, wild boars, African elephants, and zoo animals.
It is a safe effective contraceptive vaccine and a practical tool for the humane control of wildlife population.
Porcine Zona Pellucide (PZP) is administered by hand injection or via dart fired from a dart rifle or blow gun pistol. Darting is the preferred method. If they can dart African elephants, they can dart wolves, deer, bear, here in Wisconsin.
By advocating for this vaccine, many non-hunting groups would have a seat at the table to decide how to use our resources in a fair, and respectful way.
Since 95% of the US population is non-hunting, and dwindling as I write this, Mr. Tiffany isn’t about time, that non-hunters have a seat at the table? I know the DNR wants you to believe, only pro hunters have all the rights to our resources, however it’s about time that they include non-hunters into their discussions as to how to manage our resources.
Eventually, kids who will be old enough to vote will have the upper-hand, no matter how many idiotic pro-hunting Tic/Toc videos the DNR makes and disperses to kids, to turn them into hunters The kids I talk to, are smart and can see through the DNR’s thin veil of lies and propaganda. They say nothing, the “DNR says or does justifies the slaughter of animals.” They want humane solutions to the so called, “problems”.
Tell Tom Tiffany that you are against his solution where, wolves are being chased and mauled by hunting dogs. Tom Tiffany phone number is 715-298-9344 Please be respectful when voicing your opinion.
