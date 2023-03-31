Communities across this nation are facing a overload of pet animals. Too many dogs and cats  are unwanted. Recently, you might of seen how a German shepard was abandoned on the roadside, running after the car as his previous owner was driving away. One of my rescued dogs, Molly was abandoned on the roadside, afraid, hungry, longing for a good home. She was treated like disposable animal instead of living creatures. 

Thousands of animal companions are abandoned when owners tire of caring for them. Unwanted litters are left at doorsteps or along roadsides. Every year in the U.S. approximately 5.5 million animals (no fault of their own) are humanely euthanized because lasting loving homes cannot be found.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.