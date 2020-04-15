After weeks of saying search for a new school district administrator was on hold, the Ladysmith School Board is scheduled to vote on the hiring this week at its Wednesday, April 15 meeting.
There were 13 applicants that submitted the required information to the board by the deadline.
The school board, Interim School District Administrator Mike Cox and Ladysmith Middle & High School Principal Greg Posewitz went through a rating process of the 13 candidates. The top three rated candidates based on the ratings were granted interviews.
The three interviewed were Stephanie Hubbards, Christy Larson and Laura Stunkel were interviewed. The board decided they did not want to interview anymore candidates.
“The discussion is to take place in closed session Wednesday night. My hope is that a candidate is selected and we can offer a contract,” Cox said in an email.
Larson is the administrator of the Belmont Community School District, a rural district with an enrollment of 404 students in Belmont serving Lafayette and Grant counties in far southwestern Wisconsin. The elementary school serves approximately 202 students in grades Pre-K-5. The middle school serves approximately 100 students in grades 6-8. And the high school serves 96 students in grades 9-12.
Hubbard has been administrator since 2018 of the Iowa-Grant School District with nearly 900 students in Livingston in Grant and Iowa counties in far southwestern Wisconsin. She was director of special education for the Bemidji School District, Minn., between 2012-18. Prior to that she worked as transition coordinator for the Stevens Point School District, 9th-12th grade moderates/severe special needs teacher for Northwest Indiana Special Education Cooperative in Crown Point, Ind. and teacher for the Homewood School District in Homewood, Ill.
Stunkel has been principal since last July at Ladysmith Elementary School in a school district with 786 students. Prior to that she worked six years as elementary principal in Shell Lake, where she was also in charge of curriculum and district assessment coordinator. Previous to that, she was a teacher at Flambeau School.
Since the application deadline, most school operations have been halted under state order due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The school board learned last summer it would need to find a new full-time school district administrator starting with the 2020-21 school year, after previous administrator Paul Uhren resigned suddenly to take a principal job elsewhere.
Sincethen, Cox has been working in an interim capacity for the current school year.
Also, this week, the school board is scheduled to approve the sale of the Lindoo Avenue former elementary school to the city of Ladysmith.
