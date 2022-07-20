The Ladysmith Common Council voted 4-2 with one abstention, last week, to approve a cemetery plot sale contract with the Order of the Servants of Mary. The decision paves the way for the group to move its cemetery from its convent property along Port Arthur Road to Riverside Cemetery managed by the city.
The contract, approved at the council’s meeting on Monday, July 11, recently had been tabled after aldermen last month raised concerns, including burial marker dimensions, the Servants offering less now than in its similar 2010 proposal, clarity on a planned memorial area and residency status for future burial fees.
“I feel the rewrite of [the contract] matches a lot better what was discussed by the cemetery board,” said Ald. John Pohlman III, who is a cemetery board member.
The group wants to move the cemetery mainly to get away from the ongoing maintenance it now must do at the convent cemetery site. By relocating to Riverside Cemetery, perpetual care will be done by the city like all other cemetery maintenance.
Last February, the city council voted to agree to a $135,000 sale price with the Servants of Mary. Under terms of the sale price agreement, a total of 126 existing grave sites at Riverside Cemetery would be used immediately. Another 78 grave sites would be available for future use. A site map also shows a memorial area for the site proposed in the sale.
Current rates show the price for a single grave with extended term maintenance is $967 for a city resident, $1,936 for a county resident, $2,729 for a Wisconsin resident and $3,874 for an out-of-state resident. If sold individually to private parties under these conditions, the initial 126 graves with extended maintenance would generate revenue of $121,842 if they were all city residents, $243,936 if they were all county residents, $343,854 if they were all Wisconsin residents and $488,124 if they were all out of state residents.
There are additional charges varying for residency status for grave openings and closings, marker permits, winter burials and deed preparation.
“This [contract] spells out all the concerns we have had.”
Council approval was granted with little debate with discussion taking about 6 minutes with Alds. Mark Platteter, Nathan Johnson, John Pohlman III and Jim West approving, Alds. Al Christianson Sr. and Al Hraban opposing and Ald. Marty Reynolds abstaining.
The Servants of Mary currently operate and manage an existing cemetery near its convent on Port Arthur Road, west of the intersection of Port Arthur Road and College Avenue. Members of the religious order came to Ladysmith more than a century ago, helping found the original St. Mary’s Hospital, the former Mount Senario College and the all-girls Servite High School. Burials at the convent cemetery date back to the early 1900s and include nuns and a small number of priests.
Christianson cited the city’s preference for flush markers at Riverside Cemetery to simplify grass mowing. He also asked about the dimensions of a planned memorial for the Servants’ site.
City Attorney Al Kenyon said language was added to the contract so each gravesite is bound by regulations at the time of purchase.
“I am given to believe that includes flush stones,” Kenyon said.
The purchase agreement requires foundation bases as flush mounted for all immediate use and reserve lots. It also requires cemetery board approval for any future onsite prayer memorial structure.
The general headquarters of the Servite Order is in Rome, while many provinces and motherhouses represent the Order throughout the world. In the United States there is one province of friars with headquarters in Chicago. There are four provinces of sisters with motherhouses in Wisconsin, Nebraska and two in Illinois.
The proposed Servite site in Riverside Cemetery is already being mowed and maintained, so no additional costs are projected as a result of the sale.
Future burials would be covered under future city burial fees.
The city and Servants of Mary agree to numerous stipulations in the agreement.
The city agrees to sell the Servants of Mary separation lots 11-20 and lots 31, 51, 71 and 91. The city also agrees to sell prayer area lots 39 and 40. The city further agrees to change Meadowlark Lane to Servants of Mary Way and extend this roadway to end and provide a turn-around area. The city will provide 126 grave sites for immediate use, provide extended maintenance for grave sites, waive marker permit fees and reserve remaining lots 32-38 and 52-57 for future use. The city also will provide assistance marking out lot and graves for interment and for foundations and markers.
The Servants of Mary agree to handle all disinterment fees and expenses and handle opening and closing of immediate use graves in Riverside Cemetery. The group also agrees to provide new foundation bases for relocated markers and head stones, record immediate use grave deeds with copies for city hall staff, record separation lot deed with copies for city hall staff and record prayer area lot deed with copies for city hall staff. The group further agrees to all future burials will be based at the posted yearly rates, reset/re-establish lot/plot plot pins if disturbed during excavation and secure all required permits.
The Servants of Mary (Servite Sisters) of Ladysmith is a diocesan congregation of women in the Roman Catholic Church who profess public vows of poverty, chastity and obedience. In the summer of 1912, five members of the Sisters of St. Joseph of La Grange, Ill., left that community to respond to the request of the Servite Friars for sisters to serve the ministerial needs of St. Mary’s Parish School in Ladysmith.
Sisters Mary Alphonse Bradley, Mary Rose Smith, Mary Evangelist Corcoran, Mary Irene Drummand, and Mary Charles Kolmesh arrived in Ladysmith in September 1912, ready to begin teaching that fall in the newly built school. These five women, along with Sister Mary Boniface Hayes, who joined the group some months later, are the congregation’s foundresses.
On Dec. 8, 1919, the Ladysmith community became an independent diocesan congregation.
The Sisters’ initial response to ministry was service in Christian education and care of the sick. By 1918, in collaboration with the local Ladysmith community, they built a hospital that opened just in time for the 1918 flu epidemic.
The Servite Sisters website states, “These women embraced our mission ‘to be, like Mary, a compassionate presence in people’s lives.’ They lived lives of faithfulness and commitment.”
If the convent cemetery is relocated to Riverside Cemetery, the Servite Sisters would retain ownership of its original cemetery land as part of the overall convent property.
In November 2010, the Order of Servants of Mary made a similar overture to the city to acquire a block of 150 lots in Riverside Cemetery for a proposed relocation of the current OSM convent cemetery. At that time the sale price was estimated at $1,000 per grave site, or $150,000 total. Also requested was installation of a new monument on a maximum of six grave sites to symbolize the tremendous contribution the sisters made to the area since they first located here in 1912.
The request followed a meeting of the Cemetery Board, which recommended selling the vast block of grave sites and allowing the OSM monument despite a city ordinance allowing only flush with the ground markers in the cemetery for ease of maintenance.
In 2009, the congregation sold its Motherhouse to Indianhead Community Action Agency, but retained ownership of the convent cemetery. A new convent residence for a handful of remaining sisters was later built nearby.
“Our reason for wanting to move the graves is that we no longer have full-time employees at the Motherhouse who can oversee funerals for us, and we are looking into the future where we would like to be able to use the resources that are here in the city for our own cemetery,” said OSM President Theresa Sandok at the time of the group’s first request.
In other matters, the council:
— Heard a report about donating about 11 lost and abandoned bicycles to Indianhead Community Action Agency or some other charitable organization. The bikes are not in good condition and are being stored in a park garage. It was noted ICAA is no longer taking donations as its Connections Store & More building on W. Ninth Street has been sold. Another option is Rusk County social services. Police Chief Kevin Julien had no objection to the proposal. No vote was taken.
— Unanimously approved hiring MSA Professional Services for $204,000 to engineer reconstruction of Miner Avenue from E. Third to W. Sixth streets as part of a possible future Community Development Block Grant funded project. This is early work to have plans on the shelf in order to apply for CDBG funds.
— Unanimously approved a request for qualifications from Morgan & Parmley related to Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding projects. The BIL provides up to $973 billion over five years for roads, bridges, and bicycle and pedestrian safety ($350 billion); public transit and rail ($210 billion); transportation projects of national, regional and local significance ($30 billion) and ports, airports and waterways ($42 billion).
— Requested a Rusk County Transit Commission representative attend a future council meeting to discuss its charter and by-laws.
— Held a discussion on fireworks, hearing from Julien city police are very lenient on fireworks use by issuing warnings on a first offense and rarely issuing tickets.
— Heard city street construction projects this year likely won’t begin until September as work is currently delayed by issues with ordering parts like pipes and hydrants. The city has approved bids for reconstruction of E. 10th Street N, from Menasha to Park avenues, and the Summit Avenue cul-de-sac, east of W. Fifth Street N. The city council has pledged to reconstruct Flambeau Avenue, from Wis. 27 to E. Second Street N, this year as part of a joint project with the town of Flambeau while waiting on grant funding applications. Last month, the town was awarded $50,854 which is 49.77 percent of the town’s total eligible estimated $102,177 share of its cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.