The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report 18 counties in Wisconsin have high levels of COVID-19, including Rusk County and neighboring Barron and Sawyer counties. At this level, health officials recommend wearing facemasks at indoor public settings.
Neighboring Price, Taylor and Washburn counties are at medium levels of the illness. Chippewa County is at the low level.
There are 35 counties where COVID-19 levels are moderate. Counties with low levels of COVID-19 in the community are a minority, with 19.
The CDC bases these levels on new cases and hospitalizations.
Numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) suggest there may be improvement soon. The DHS says Wisconsin averaged 1,980 cases per day, putting the 7-day average below 2,000 for the first time in 11 days, since May 9. That’s despite tests confirming an above-average 2,143 new cases in a single-day period last week. New cases are staying below the prior week, bringing that average down.
The CDC has recommended children ages 5-11 should receive a booster dose five months after their initial Pfizer-BioNTech (Pfizer) COVID-19 vaccination series. With this recommendation, DHS and CDC now recommend COVID-19 vaccine booster doses to everyone five years of age and older. The CDC also recently strengthened another booster recommendation, encouraging people 12 and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised, and people 50 and older to get a second COVID-19 booster dose.
DHS encourages local health departments to focus efforts on activities that prevent severe COVID-19 disease outcomes rather than calling each positive person.
Rusk County Public Health will continue to mail informational packets and provide technical assistance for high-risk groups or outbreaks (nursing homes, assisted living facilities, congregate settings).
“We encourage residents to check the Rusk County COVID-19 Website for isolation/quarantine information or call 211 for more information. This does not mean the COVID-19 pandemic is over and it does not mean people should disregard staying home when they are sick with COVID-19 or exposed to someone with COVID-19,” said Rusk County Public Health Officer Anita Zimmer.
Rusk County is currently experiencing a high COVID-19 Community Level.
“This means the number of individuals experiencing severe illness from COVID-19 has increased, and there is the potential for health care systems to experience strain,” Zimmer said. “With a high COVID-19 Community Level, Rusk County residents should take additional precautions to prevent the spread of the disease and reduce strain on our health care systems.”
She recommended staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccines by getting all recommended vaccinations and booster doses, getting tested for COVID-19 if you have symptoms or were exposed to someone with COVID-19, staying home if you feel sick or test positive for COVID-19 and seeking treatment if you are high-risk for developing severe illness, wearing a well-fitting mask in indoor public spaces, staying 6 feet from those outside your household and covering your cough and washing your hands.
Zimmer recommends following guidance associated with the local COVID-19 Community Level to plan the prevention and protection strategies to protect your health and the health of those in Rusk County.
Rusk County residents can stay informed about COVID-19 Community Level by visiting, Rusk County COVID-19 Website. Call your provider or Rusk County Public Health (715-532-2218) to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
