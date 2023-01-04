Chemistry considered

Ladysmith High School chemistry teacher Rycki Moravec voices her concerns at a recent meeting, at which the school board narrowly voted to eliminate chemistry as a graduation requirement.

 

The Ladysmith School Board voted 3-2 to remove chemistry as a requirement for graduation, with the goal of replacing it with a different required science course.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.