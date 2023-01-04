The Ladysmith School Board voted 3-2 to remove chemistry as a requirement for graduation, with the goal of replacing it with a different required science course.
What that new required science course might be is still on the drawing board but the board discussion included mention of possibilities like animal and plant science, Earth and space, forensics and environmental science.
The board’s decision means chemistry will not be required for Ladysmith High School graduation, starting with the Class of 2025. However, the requirement of three science credits to graduate will remain.
The goal is to give students more choices in the area of science, according to School District Administrator Laura Stunkel. She called the new class possibilities “a whole different curveball.”
“They could get really fired up learning a lot in those other classes,” Stunkel said.
Dropping chemistry as a graduation requirement came to the board as an administrative recommendation. In looking at other schools in the Heart O’ the North conference, along with neighboring districts, there are no other schools that include chemistry as a graduation requirement.
Administrators believed allowing students options in order to fulfill their third science requirement would allow them to choose a class or classes that best suit their needs for reaching their future goals.
Chemistry will still be available as an elective class.
“While chemistry is an excellent class that is truly beneficial for many of our students, it is important that we allow opportunities for all of our students to build the skills and knowledge they want and need for their futures,” an administration report to the board states.
Administrators requested the board approve a new science class to begin in the 2023-2024 school year. This course will be in addition to the courses already offered. This course will offer students an option that will be educationally beneficial to them as they prepare for their post secondary plans.
It used to be schools set up students for continuing education at a college or university after high school graduation, leading to the chemistry requirement. Now there are many options including the workforce and technical school, making chemistry less necessary for some students.
The Wisconsin Department of Instruction does only mandates three science credits for graduation, but does not require chemistry to be one of those credits.
School board member Mike Russell criticized the recommendation, asking if the chemistry requirement has prevented any students from graduating.
“It sounds to me like we are dumbing down the curriculum,” Russell said.
School board member Nancy Burmeister supported the recommendation to make chemistry an option.
“Chemistry should be for those that are interested in that. It is more of an advanced course that your other students who are not as advanced but are still very good students are going into this class that is stressing them out,” Burmeister said.
Stunklel told the board chemistry will still be there, but now students will have a wider variety of classes when scheduling courses.
“We are not shutting doors on anyone. We are just giving them a choice,” Stunkel said.
Currently students are required to take three science classes for graduation typically physical science as a freshman, biology as a sophomore and chemistry as a junior.
High School Principal Greg Posewitz told the board the science department staff already are meeting to discuss the new science class possibilities. He focused on a class that is more “job related” that “apply to real life situations.”
“It should be something that would still have rigor to it and something that would still have true educational value to it. But as Laura was saying, we have different groups of students, and trying to meet the needs of all of them,” Posewitz said. “It is just meeting kids needs in a different way and a different avenue.”
Russell continued to focus on how many students could not graduate because they couldn’t pass chemistry.
“I don’t have that data in front of me,” Posewitz said.
“I don’t understand why you wouldn’t have that data when you are suggesting this,” Russell said.
Then he asked what other classes are classes are preventing students from graduating and will administration then be making similar graduation requirement change requests in those subjects. He also asked if these students are failing chemistry for other reasons like not attending class.
“Are you going to do this with every course now?” Russell said.
Stunkel did not have data showing how many student have not graduated because of chemistry, but the class has been a roadblock to some in other ways.
“It has been a roadblock to kids failing chemistry and having to retake it or bringing them back in the summer,” Stunkel said.
Chemistry teacher Rycki Moravec, who attended the meeting,” said she has “very mixed feelings” about the proposal.
School Board President Dustin Mataczynski questioned the chemistry requirement, saying he might have payed closer attention to a science class he found relevant and interesting.
“[Chemistry] is of very little interest to me compared to an ag-science or an animal science,” Mataczynski said.
Not everything in life is easy, according to Russell.
“I have a problem with everyone saying it is hard, and now we are going to change the requirements.You could say that with any single course with about a third of your students, Russell said.
Moravec told the board chemistry has many real-life applications including food, beauty products, pollution and medicine.
“There is no way in the adult world to avoid chemistry,” Moravec said.
She told the board students don’t struggle with the content as much as they do the math within the content.
“I have spent a lot of my time reteaching concepts,” Moravec said. “It is the math. It is not actually the chemistry that is holding a lot of these kids. It is having to remediate these lost math skills. It is frustrating for me to constantly hear that chemistry is hard. It is the application of math that makes it a challenge for a lot of students.”
Mataczynski questioned what is driving the recommendation, asking if it is because chemistry is hard or because students have interests in other areas of science.
“Yes,” Stunkel said. “Let’s change it to give kids choices.”
“I agree with Mike [Russell]. If we are changing it because it is hard, I don’t want to go that route,” Mataczynski said. “If we are changing it because we want to open up more options for kids and study other areas of science, I get that.”
Other schools in the Heart O’ the North conference, along with neighboring districts like Flambeau, Bruce, Lake Holcombe, Bloomer and Stanley-Boyd do not require a chemistry credit for graduation, according to Posewitz. They do require one credit each in physical science, biology and one additional elective science class.
Ladysmith school officials made a chemistry credit a graduation requirement within the last 5 to 10 years. They said the reasoning behind that decision was to align the science curriculum with the next generation science standards. At that time earth and science was moved into the physical science curriculum, which displaced chemistry. The chemistry graduation requirement was then enforced to get that learning back into the curriculum.
Concerns about a chemistry graduation requirement included difficulty that might lead to behavior problems and low motivation. A section was reserved for struggling students that eventually was deemed counter-productive. All students were then co-mingled throughout the chemistry curriculum as a form of support network with stronger students assisting struggling learners.
“We did have concerns about students not being successful because of the rigor of the content,” Moravec said. “It is hard to teach the low end and the high end in one group. It is a challenge.”
Moravec compared the difficulty of learning chemistry with the difficulty of learning English. She said chemistry has many real-life applications.
“Does every student who is going into chemistry appreciate that? No, but not every student appreciates Shakespeare. Yet, we put them in sophomore English where they read Romeo and Juliet,” Moravec said.
Moravec told the board she is not interested in creating a low-rigor, easy class that becomes “a discipline nightmare in the teaching day.”
Her comments raised concerns by board members that an easier course would attract struggling students that would create more problems.
“That is my fear,” Moravec said. “What I am being asked to do. I am being asked to create an easy option.”
Mataczynski questioned that theory.
“It might just be students who are struggling in chemistry have no interest in chemistry,” Mataczynski said. “If we are creating additional science classes to give students more options, I would sure hope we are not creating easier classes for the lazy kids. If we are taking that approach, that is just wrong on all fronts.”
Posewitz said he has faith in the science department to develop a high quality new course option.
School district officials last year established a new tech math class for students not on the calculus math track.
Posewitch said enrollment in this class is “a nice mix of students.” Some are students who struggle in match and some are students not interested in pre-calculus but wanted to be in another math class.
The new science class will come with a cost of purchasing new curriculum.
School board member Jen Pearson recommended instead of investing in new curriculum, district officials should reinvest in the math curriculum.
“More kids would benefit from a better math program than another science class,” Pearson said.
The math department recently received all new curriculum materials.
The proposal for a new science class will be presented at a future board meeting.
Voting for dropping the chemistry graduation requirement were board members Dustin Mataczinski, Gerard Schueller and Nancy Burmeister. Voting against were Mike Russell and Jen Pearson.
In other matters, the board:
— Heard a report on student behavior on school buses. A current plan calls for putting cameras on the buses that need monitoring. Discussions between school district officials and bus contractors about a need for all buses to be equipped with cameras will take place this spring when annual bus contracts are negotiated. The cost and replacement of cameras should be the responsibility of the bus contractors, not the school district, according to Stunkel.
— Voted unanimously staffing including resignation of Stacy Armitage as middle/high school counselor and employment of Taylor Vos as elementary music teacher, Bryce Meverden as head baseball coach and Christie Flohr as middle/high school library assistant.
— Voted 5-0 to approve a financial consulting contract with Baird. Baird will provide business manager office responsibilities and mentor/training for $11,000. Consulting services will not exceed 4 hours per day or 16 hours per month with one on-site day corresponding with a board meeting.
— Set a special meeting date of Jan. 11 to review building contract bids. If bids are not in the backup dates are Jan. 16 or 23. Regular board meeting dates are Jan. 25 and Feb. 15.
