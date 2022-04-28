The Ladysmith Common Council with a new mayor and two new aldermen got right to business after taking the oath of office, Tuesday, April 19. The council was asked at its reorganization meeting to consider holding a new referendum that would tax more each year to help fund street improvements and repealing a referendum that has taxed more each year to fund swimming beach operations since it was passed in 2008.
Street improvement funding options were presented by new Ald. Al Christianson Sr., the former long-time city administrator. His options include continuing to do the work with state grant or low interest loan assistance, cut other services to make funds available or hold a referendum to ask public approval to raise taxes by a specific amount solely for road reconstruction.
“If voters approve, a specific amount of work can be done. If voters don’t approve, conditions will almost certainly remain much as they are, or worsen,” Christianson, Sr. said.
City officials could choose to hold an advisory referendum in which voters make their views known without requiring any legislative action. Or, city officials could choose to hold a binding referendum in which voters are asked to make a “Yes” or “No” decision on a specific legislative proposal. Sometimes, an advisory referendum is held before proceeding with a binding referendum in a following election.
The city has 34.45 miles of streets, and officials often have said 1 mile of roadway should be improved annually. One mile is about 12 typical street blocks.
City officials project it costs about $95,000 to “redo” one block, so 1 mile could cost up to $1.14 million and increase the city’s current $1,454,800 tax levy by 77 percent.
Christianson Sr. called this large of an increase in city taxes “a train wreck, so that ain’t gonna happen.”
“I am certainly not advocating for that because I would be tarred and feathered before I got home tonight,” Christianson, Sr. said. “What would the amount be? That is a good question, and I don’t have an answer for it.”
“Maybe, to start somewhere, the city could see its way to do one quarter of that, or $380,000,” Christianson, Sr. said.
He compared the city to the Ladysmith School District that recently passed two referendums, one to make $21 million in building improvements and a second to exceed revenue limits by $600,000 each year for the next 5 years to help fund operational costs. School officials told voters the new debt could be taken on as old debt is about to be paid off without a tax increase.
Christianson, Sr. told the council the city also has old debt about to paid off and new referendum debt could be crafted in a way to lessen the tax impact, much like school officials did with its referendums.
“If you can keep [taxes] pretty much the same that is what people want to see,” Christianson, Sr. said.
He asked the council to consider speaking with the city’s financial consultant.
“I am only advocating now,” Christianson, Sr. said. “The time to get started on it is now.”
City officials at the meeting also cited funding future street improvements with State Trust Fund Loans that they say takes less paperwork than the current system that taps Community Development Block Grants and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Safe Drinking Water Loan Program and Clean Water Fund loans.
Ald. Jim West questioned the referendum talk, saying the city has “been good” with using grants to repair roads.
“Heaven forbid if taxes go down,” West said.
Ald. Marty Reynolds asked the council to also consider less expensive options on some streets involving pulverizing existing asphalt and finishing with an overlay.
“You ask the public to start with,” Reynolds said.
In a related matter, Reynolds asked the council to begin giving thought to repealing a past binding referendum that forced the city to exceed the 2 percent levy limit and increase the levy by $12,000 each year to fund lifeguards at the Memorial Park swimming beach. It passed with 60.26 percent support,on a 775 to 511 vote
City residents spearheaded a petition drive that gathered 212 signatures and forced the issue onto the fall 2008 ballot.
In recent years, the city has struggled to find lifeguards to staff the beach, leaving a large sum of collected taxes under the referendum unused in a segregated city hall account designated specifically for beach operations. As this account grew and fewer lifeguards applied for beach jobs, this money was diverted to beach improvements like adding sand.
At the time the referendum was placed on the ballot, city officials projected lifeguards would cost the owner of a $100,000 home an additional $9.63 in property taxes in 2009, $10.27 in 2010 and $10.91 in 2011.
Before the decision, private donations had funded lifeguards after the city cut lifeguard funding.
There were no lifeguards on duty last summer despite the city increasing salaries along with all other summer help 30 percent from $10 to $13 per hour.
The beach is heavily used during summer, but most days the site remains unstaffed and posted as swim at your own risk.
In 2021, no expenditures were allocated to the swim beach as the city had only one applicant for the lifeguard position.
