Laurie Fortuna, a fourth generation landowner, and her husband, Larry, make soil health their main mission on their 500-acre dairy farm.
Nestled in the foot of the picturesque “Blue Hills” of western Rusk County, Wisconsin, sprawls the 500-acre farm of Laurie and Larry Fortuna. They took over Laurie’s family farm in 1985, making her the fourth generation of her family to own the land since 1902. In an area that is known for producing high quality hardwood timber, Larry and Laurie milk 180 Holstein and Jersey cross cattle. Despite challenges effecting their operation, including low soil organic matter composition and soil compaction, they enjoy the life of Wisconsin dairy farmers.
“The Conservation Stewardship Program really provided the incentives we needed to start incorporating more soil health practices into our cropping system,” Laurie Fortuna said.
Laurie and Larry have always had a keen interest in conservation and what that means for their farm. Several cold-water trout streams flow through the area, so as the dairy operation grew, they focused on safe handling of manure and other potential waste runoff from the farm. In the 1990s, they applied for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) and were able to make several updates to the manure transfer and storage systems on the farm to allow land application while minimizing runoff.
