No till soybeans

Laurie and Larry Fortuna inspecting a no-till soybean planted into a standing rye cover crop.

Laurie Fortuna, a fourth generation landowner, and her husband, Larry, make soil health their main mission on their 500-acre dairy farm.

Nestled in the foot of the picturesque “Blue Hills” of western Rusk County, Wisconsin, sprawls the 500-acre farm of Laurie and Larry Fortuna. They took over Laurie’s family farm in 1985, making her the fourth generation of her family to own the land since 1902. In an area that is known for producing high quality hardwood timber, Larry and Laurie milk 180 Holstein and Jersey cross cattle. Despite challenges effecting their operation, including low soil organic matter composition and soil compaction, they enjoy the life of Wisconsin dairy farmers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.