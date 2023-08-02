Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System announced last week the two health systems have entered into an agreement to form a new integrated regional health system serving rural and mid-urban communities across four states.
The agreement is the latest step in the process that keeps the organizations on track to come together formally by the end of this year pending regulatory approval.
The two physician-led organizations have an unwavering commitment to the health of rural communities,” according to Essentia Health CEO Dr. David Herman, who will serve as chief executive officer of a new parent company.
“Our complementary capabilities will allow us to learn and share with one another to better achieve our collective mission,” Herman said.
Discussions the past few months have made it clear this is an incredible opportunity to enhance both health systems, solidify their futures, and take patient care and services to an even higher level,” according to Dr. Susan Turney, who previously announced plans to step down as Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO this fall.
“It represents an opportunity to expand access to care, diversify the services we provide and deepen our community-based work,” Turney said.
Essentia Health has 14 hospitals, 78 clinics, six long-term care facilities, six assisted and independent living facilities, seven ambulance services and one research institute.
Marshfield Clinic Health System serves Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula with more than 1,600 providers comprising 170 specialties, health plan, and research and education programs. Primary operations include more than 60 Marshfield Clinic locations, 11 hospitals, Marshfield Children’s Hospital, Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, Security Health Plan and Marshfield Clinic Health System Foundation.
Essentia and Marshfield Clinic officials said in a joint statement by merging the health care providers will combine the strengths of both organizations and advance the level of care in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and North Dakota. The new regional system will bring greater access to primary, specialty and hospital care through a diverse network of 3,800 providers and 150 sites of care, including 25 hospitals.
Marshfield Clinic Health Systems had leased the former Rusk County Memorial Hospital from Rusk County the last few years until opening a new medical center on Port Arthur Road last February. Since then, the former county hospital site has been mostly dark and not in use.
Marshfield Clinic Health Systems will provide $2 million for site clean-up if the building is razed. The county has two years in which to use the Marshfield Clinic money, starting in May 2023.
The county doesn’t have any firm bids on what it would cost to demolish the site, but the county board last week voted to issue a Request for Proposals in an effort to get bids for asbestos removal.
The cost of demolishing the site is estimated at $1.2 million with asbestos removal costing $1.3 to $3.8 million.
Jeffrey Starck, a spokesperson for Marshfield Clinic, explained how this step might impact the provider’s agreement with Rusk County.
“[This] announcement marks another step in the process for our two organizations to come together to form a new integrated system. The next step is regulatory review, and we anticipate closing the deal by the end of the year.
Starck added there are no additional details to share at this time, but indicated the provider’s contract with Rusk County to help fund razing the former Rusk County Memorial Hospital would be honored.
“The agreement however will not impact our commitment to Rusk County,” Starck said.
In 2019, Marshfield Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System announced they were in discussions to potentially merge the organizations into one, fully-integrated health system to collectively enhance the level of care across Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeastern Minnesota. The two organizations ended halted talks after almost a year working on details of a possible merger that could create a health system led by more than 2,000 clinicians and with more than 18,000 total employees.
Turney and Herman added in a joint statement that through the combination, both organizations will be better positioned to navigate current and future challenges to health care — especially rural health care — and preserve the sustainability of high-quality care in communities they serve.
“While work remains to finalize our new relationship, this is another positive step in our journey to define the future of health care, and to fundamentally transform rural health care in America,” Dr. Turney said.
Essentia Health is an integrated health system serving patients in Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota. Headquartered in Duluth, it employs about 15,000 staff members, including 2,200 physicians and advanced practitioners.
“Each time I meet with our Marshfield colleagues, I am excited for our future together and what we can build and sustain to better serve our patients, communities and colleagues,” Dr. Herman said. “Times are undeniably challenging for rural health care, yet I am certain we can meet those challenges more successfully together than we can separately.”
The integration agreement was preceded by the signing of a memorandum of understanding in October 2022.
