Health care merger talks advance

Marshfield Clinic has facilities in Wisconsin and Michigan. Essentia has facilities in Minnesota and North Dakota.

Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System announced last week the two health systems have entered into an agreement to form a new integrated regional health system serving rural and mid-urban communities across four states. 

The agreement is the latest step in the process that keeps the organizations on track to come together formally by the end of this year pending regulatory approval.

